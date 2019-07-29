Should LIC Housing Finance (NSE:LICHSGFIN) Be Disappointed With Their 83% Profit?

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. To wit, the LIC Housing Finance share price has climbed 83% in five years, easily topping the market return of 32% (ignoring dividends).

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, LIC Housing Finance achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 13% per year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 13% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of LIC Housing Finance's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for LIC Housing Finance the TSR over the last 5 years was 94%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that LIC Housing Finance shares lost 1.3% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 6.4%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. Before forming an opinion on LIC Housing Finance you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

