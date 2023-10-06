License of Carlinville funeral home director suspended

The owner of Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville had his license to operate in Illinois revoked Thursday in light of an investigation into the facility's handling of human remains.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said that Albert "August" Heinz, who runs the Macoupin County facility, had his license permanently revoked due to "vital records non-compliance, professional incompetence or untrustworthiness in funeral practice, taking undue advantage of clients amounting to perpetration of fraud, performing any act or practice that violates funeral regulations, unprofessional conduct and charging for professional services not rendered."

More: Here are things to do this weekend in central Illinois

The revocation of the license comes as officials in Sangamon and Macoupin Counties, along with Illinois State Police, investigate the facility's practices as it comes to handling human remains after several Sangamon County families reported receiving the wrong ashes after a significant other passed away.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said that he supported the decision to suspend Heinz's license and noted that his office has dealt with dozens of confirmed cases of misidentification over the past week since the investigation into Heinz – who also operates as Family Care Cremations – began and have fielded hundreds of calls from people seeking to have their cremains checked.

Allmon said that they have recovered over 40 sets of remains from the funeral home, some of which were not marked at all. He said that through the investigation, they have found that the incidents occurred with remains from other counties, with other coroners and law enforcement agencies being involved.

He said that his office would work to return the correct remains – if identified as such – to families impacted by the situation and that he would work with the Vital Records Division of the Illinois Department of Public Health to amend death certificates.

It remains unclear as to whether or not any criminal charges will be levied against Heinz or others involved with the funeral home, with the investigation still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Carlinville funeral home director's license suspended