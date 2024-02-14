License to chili: Winners named in Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookoff

More than 30 teams put their culinary skills to the test during the Exchange Club‘s 16th annual Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookoff.

The event, held Feb. 10 at the Paul W. Bryant Conference Center on the University of Alabama campus, allowed people in attendance to sample chili made by the teams and vote for their favorites.

A panel of judges also voted for their favorite chili makers and gave awards for the teams with best booths, the best costumes and the best showmanship.

Feb 10, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Debbie Ratliff is flanked by Annaleigh Delaire on left and Amy Mims at the First Federal Mortgage booth during the Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookoff hosted by the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa at the Bryant Conference Center.

The teams, which consisted of civic organizations, charitable groups, businesses and more, showed their sense of humor with plenty of spicy puns and colorful costumes.

Here are the winners:

People’s Choice Awards

Third place: Tuscaloosa Toxic Chili, Tuscaloosa Firefighters Local 403

Second place: Realty Good Chili, Exit Capstone Realty

First place: Yee-haw Chili, Olli at UA

Bill Tate Best Booth Awards

Honorable mention: Soggy Bottom Posse, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Winner: Red Hot Bankers, Bryant Bank

Best Costume

Honorable Mention: Good Heat Gang, Spire

Winner: Connect Retro Vibes, Connect at Christ Episcopal Church

Feb 10, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Martha Boteler leans over a steaming cauldron at the Love Potion No. 9 booth during the Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookoff hosted by the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa at the Bryant Conference Center.

David Reynolds Showmanship Award

Honorable Mention: Love Potion No. 9, Crimson Insulation

Winner: Spice Girls, Child Abuse Prevention Services

Grand Champion Awards

Finalist/Honorable Mention: Tuscaloosa Toxic Chili, Tuscaloosa Firefighters Local 403

Finalist/Honorable Mention: Keller Williams/The Alice Maxwell Team

Finalist/Honorable Mention: Northport Fire Rescue

Third Place: Chili Ray Cyrus, Alabama Ag Credit

Second Place: Connect Retro Vibes, Connect at Christ Episcopal Church

Grand Champion: T-Town Parrots, Kiwanis Club of Greater Tuscaloosa

The cookoff, which began in 2007, benefits the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa and its work in child abuse prevention, youth development, community service, and Honoring America projects. The organization donates to local charities as well.

