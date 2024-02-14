License to chili: Winners named in Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookoff
More than 30 teams put their culinary skills to the test during the Exchange Club‘s 16th annual Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookoff.
The event, held Feb. 10 at the Paul W. Bryant Conference Center on the University of Alabama campus, allowed people in attendance to sample chili made by the teams and vote for their favorites.
NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.
A panel of judges also voted for their favorite chili makers and gave awards for the teams with best booths, the best costumes and the best showmanship.
The teams, which consisted of civic organizations, charitable groups, businesses and more, showed their sense of humor with plenty of spicy puns and colorful costumes.
Here are the winners:
People’s Choice Awards
Third place: Tuscaloosa Toxic Chili, Tuscaloosa Firefighters Local 403
Second place: Realty Good Chili, Exit Capstone Realty
First place: Yee-haw Chili, Olli at UA
Bill Tate Best Booth Awards
Honorable mention: Soggy Bottom Posse, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
Winner: Red Hot Bankers, Bryant Bank
Best Costume
Honorable Mention: Good Heat Gang, Spire
Winner: Connect Retro Vibes, Connect at Christ Episcopal Church
David Reynolds Showmanship Award
Honorable Mention: Love Potion No. 9, Crimson Insulation
Winner: Spice Girls, Child Abuse Prevention Services
Grand Champion Awards
Finalist/Honorable Mention: Tuscaloosa Toxic Chili, Tuscaloosa Firefighters Local 403
Finalist/Honorable Mention: Keller Williams/The Alice Maxwell Team
Finalist/Honorable Mention: Northport Fire Rescue
Third Place: Chili Ray Cyrus, Alabama Ag Credit
Second Place: Connect Retro Vibes, Connect at Christ Episcopal Church
Grand Champion: T-Town Parrots, Kiwanis Club of Greater Tuscaloosa
The cookoff, which began in 2007, benefits the Exchange Club of Tuscaloosa and its work in child abuse prevention, youth development, community service, and Honoring America projects. The organization donates to local charities as well.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: See which teams won awards in the Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookoff