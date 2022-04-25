License plate cameras coming to Springfield's streets. Here's how they will work

The Springfield Police Department is planning to install a series of license plate cameras throughout the city as another way to fight crime.

The department is working with Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company specializing in providing state-of-the-art technology to keep businesses and neighborhoods safe. An open house was recently held for people to provide feedback on the new devices, which will be installed over the course of the year.

Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel said the devices will be used as a tool for fighting crime, similar to that of ShotSpotter or other kinds of gun-tracing technology.

"It's a very valuable investigation tool that is part of our overlaying technology," Stuenkel said.

How do license plate cameras work?

Flock Safety said its products are designed to be motion-activated. When a vehicle passes by, the cameras pick up the back of the vehicle and everything that entails, from the license plate to bumper stickers to even roof racks for someone to carry bikes or other items.

The cameras are solar-powered, with a panel placed on the pole with the camera and work on an LTE wireless connection, similar to that of a cell phone.

Once the picture is taken and processed, it is downloaded onto the cloud for usage by a municipality, law enforcement agency or a business. The pictures are available on the cloud for 30 days before they are deleted.

The company said its goal is to provide a high-end, affordable safety tool that communities can easily use.

"Seven in 10 crimes – as estimated by the International Association of Chiefs of Police – are committed with a vehicle," said Holly Beilin, Flock Safety's communications director. "Think about everything ranging from hit-and-runs to kidnapping to property crimes, especially things like stolen vehicles and break-ins – 70%, roughly, of crime is committed with a vehicle.

"One of the most helpful leads a detective can have is a license plate. (But,) when (the founder) did research on the current market landscape, he found out how prohibitively expensive, unwieldy and large they were."

Why is the city installing these cameras?

Stuenkel said the primary goal of installing the cameras is to provide officers with more tools to prevent and solve crime in Springfield. With the new cameras, police can identify vehicles used in crimes to a more minute degree than what they could do in the past.

"If we have an armed robbery somewhere in the city and we get a description of the vehicle, people will sometimes get a partial license plate (number), but a lot of times, people can identify whether it's a sedan or an SUV, what color it is and sometimes makes," Stuenkel said. "(On) a lot of makes of vehicles, the badging is very prominent.

"I can tell you that it's a Ford Explorer – the model hasn't changed in the last 10 years – but I haven't seen the license plate. Do you know how many Ford Explorers there are in Springfield or Sangamon County? I know it was a black Ford Explorer and it was in this area. Now, we can go to that camera and see if we had a black Ford Explorer and get a picture of the license plate."

Stuenkel said the new technology could have helped apprehend suspects in a triple homicide on South Tenth Street last year. The vehicle the alleged suspects used came from Jacksonville, and with the cameras likely to be located in key spaces – such as Interstate 72 – police could have been able to identify the vehicle and apprehend the suspects earlier.

"Our detectives did a great job of working with neighbors and witnesses and identifying them," Stuenkel said. "But, it took some time. If we would have had a camera in that area, we would have been able to identify that vehicle much quicker, we would have learned where it came from (and) we would have had it on multiple cameras as it traveled back to Jacksonville.

"(This) provides additional evidence for the case and the time frame when it occurred."

The department wants the new cameras to complement officers in much the same way as ShotSpotter or other kinds of technology have for them.

"It's a significant investigative tool to help solve crime," Stuenkel said. "If people are being arrested and held accountable for the crimes that they commit, you're also preventing future crimes that they would commit."

"That's really the goal: to solve crime and prevent additional crimes from being committed."

What are the concerns about the cameras?

Feedback from the community has largely centered around how the department can protect people's privacy while the cameras are in use. Organizations such as the Illinois Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union say that the information gathered by the cameras can paint too broad a picture of someone, to the point that it can be detrimental if privacy is not addressed in a way that protects citizens.

"If – on a particular weeknight – I know that someone goes to a bar, church or a union meeting, I know a lot about that person," said Ed Yohnka, communications director for the Illinois ACLU. "If I put that together with other data points – which government already collects or can collect – there's a pretty broad picture of who someone is and what they are. That's the global concern."

With the possibility of the system being misused for other purposes, Yohnka says communities like Springfield would need to make sure they formulate privacy policies that ensure that what the devices are being used for is what they were promoted for -- license plates for possible persons of interest, not trying to go after people with unpaid parking tickets, for example.

Stuenkel said police have worked with the Springfield chapter of the ACLU to craft policy in a way that works to protect citizens, instead of leaving them exposed.

"The fears that people have are: is this an invasion of my privacy?" Stuenkel said. "We have worked together to craft policy to cover some of those concerns."

Beilin said Flock's software allows the cameras to meet city laws that govern how long a law enforcement entity can hold on to data collected in this manner, giving police a chance to protect people's identities during an investigation.

"We have set the standard across all our devices anywhere in the country that the default is that 30-day policy, unless it's legislated otherwise by a governed body," Beilin said.

How effective will the cameras be?

Flock said the cameras can reduce crime in communities up to 70%, depending on a variety of factors, from the number of cameras to the kind of crimes being committed. Beilin pointed out that for cities looking to install a system like this, it can be not just a complement to officers and detectives investigating crimes, it can broaden the range of what they do.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, it's extremely hard to recruit and train a sufficient enough police force," Beilin said. "Our devices provide a cost-effective force multiplier that can help communities, residents, businesses, neighborhoods, work together with their law enforcement and reduce crime."

