License plate cameras help ID criminals

Feb. 8—DANVILLE — License plate reader cameras are growing in their usage by police departments throughout the area, and they're seeing results.

Illinois State Police plans to install about 300 cameras just across Cook County interstates. The Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act was signed into law on July 12, 2019, and became effective on Jan. 1, 2020. Clayton was on her way to work on Feb. 4, 2019, when she was tragically shot and killed while driving on Interstate 57 near Cicero Avenue in Chicago. ISP investigators responded and the investigation into her death remains open and ongoing.

The ISP says the camera images will not be used for petty offenses, such as speeding. They are to aid in the investigation of criminal activity, such as shootings and vehicular hijackings.

In Danville, cameras also have been installed and have provided useful information in cases already for the Danville Police Department and state's attorney's office.

"They are up and operational," said Danville Police Chief Christ Yates.

He said quite a few are operational, and officers have been learning how to utilize the camera information.

He wouldn't list the camera locations but said some are at points of exit and entrance to the city, such as near the hospital and Dallas Bowman Bridge across Lake Vermilion.

Yates said the cameras are placed to make it difficult for a criminal to go from certain points without passing a camera.

Yates said the cameras are "a good investment for the city."

The Danville City Council approved purchasing 30 cameras. The $85,000 subscription agreement with Flock Safety, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., was for the installation and purchase of data from license plate reader (LPR) cameras. The subsequent annual subscription cost is $77,500.

According to information from Flock Safety, the cameras cost $2,500 per camera per year, which includes hardware, software, solar power, Long Term Evolution connectivity, unlimited users and unlimited data storage.

In addition to identifying license plates, the cameras can help police with the type, make, color and other information about vehicles. There is nighttime footage, and a camera can capture two lanes of traffic traveling up to 100 miles per hour.

Danville Police Deputy Chief Terry McCord said the cameras are tactically placed around the city, based on data and crime statistics where the cameras will serve the best purpose.

Yates added the cameras will help the department in presenting cases to the state's attorney's office.

"This has nothing to do with traffic enforcement. They're not even set up for that use," he said. "I'm not a proponent of cameras taking pictures and people getting tickets ..."

Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the cameras offer more tools to benefit law enforcement, such as in finding vehicles involved in a drive-by shooting.

The information from a camera can be utilized to obtain a search warrant and complete an investigation in shooting and other cases, Lacy said.

She said if there are shots fired in an incident near a camera, police have great access to information, possibly leading to other suspects, she added.

"I think it's wonderful. I think it's great," Lacy said of the license plate reader cameras. "It does help to protect our community when it comes down to it."

She said many times people don't want to talk; they don't want to cooperate in a lot of cases.