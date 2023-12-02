License plate cameras installed at Bedford Township intersection

BEDFORD TWP. — Four license-plate reading cameras have been installed at a Bedford Township intersection to help law enforcement spot stolen or wanted vehicles.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County, Bedford Township and the Bedford Township Downtown Development Authority have installed the cameras from Flock Safety on poles within the intersection of Sterns and Secor roads, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a news release.

The cameras provide law enforcement with real-time data on the make, model, color and license plate from vehicles traveling throughout Bedford Township and Monroe County, the release said. They capture evidence and send real-time alerts within seconds to officers if a wanted or stolen vehicle passes by.

One of four license plate cameras installed at the intersection of Sterns and Secor roads in Bedford Township is pictured Friday.

"The cameras are not used for traffic enforcement, they do not take photos of the vehicle occupants and there is no facial recognition technology," the release said.

The system is not used to track citizens' movement, the release said. The data is stored remotely and is automatically deleted every 30 days on a rolling basis and is not sold or shared with third parties.

"Law enforcement will be able to use this system for both proactive and reactive crime fighting," the release said. "This system will also provide valuable information when officers investigate crime, providing much needed leads to help solve criminal offenses.

"Law enforcement cannot be everywhere at once," the release said. "However, this technology will assist law enforcement and be a force multiplier. The Flock Safety cameras are just one more tool to assist law enforcement to help solve and prevent crime. This partnership will allow the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to continue to deliver superior law enforcement service to our residents, businesses and visitors to uphold our mission statement."

The sheriff's office's mission statement is: "Respect the Constitutional Rights of all people. Work cooperatively with the public to prevent crime and disorder in the community while enforcing the law without favor or prejudice. Earn the public's trust and respect by maintaining professional and ethical standards."

A license plate camera is pictured Friday near the intersection of Secor and Sterns roads in Bedford Township.

The American Civil Liberties Union has warned against communities installing systems like those made by Flock. In an article in February, the ACLU said, "Flock is building a giant camera network that records people’s comings and goings across the nation, and then makes that data available for search by any of its law enforcement customers. Such a system provides even small-town sheriffs access to a sweeping and powerful mass-surveillance tool, and allows big actors like federal agencies and large urban police departments to access the comings and goings of vehicles in even the smallest of towns."

The article is based on a report the civil rights organization published in March 2022.

The ACLU says it generally doesn't oppose the use of license plate cameras for checking plates against lists of stolen cars, for Amber Alerts, or for toll collection as long as they are subject to proper checks and balances.

"But there’s no reason the technology should be used to create comprehensive records of everybody’s comings and goings," the ACLU said.

A Flock Safety spokesperson told a New York state newspaper in July that the ACLU's characterization of Flock's technology is "factually untrue."

Josh Thomas, vice president of policy and communications for Flock Safety, told the Lockport, New York, Union-Sun & Journal that the company is trying to help police solve crimes, not track individuals' movement.

"Our perspective is that actually we should all be empowering law enforcement to have the tools they need to capture evidence," Thomas told the newspaper. "More than half of violent crimes go unsolved and I would argue that is a problem and it's a problem that can be solved with the right capture of evidence."

He said law enforcement has the ability to create a "hot list" of individual license plates for vehicles that are involved in active investigations. Each input must include a reason for the plates' inclusion on the list. The system’s audit of log-ins records those inputs.

“It can’t be just keeping tabs on people,” Thomas told the Union-Sun & Journal. “There has to be a law enforcement purpose for doing so.”

