License plate helps TPD track down man accused of indecent exposure

Warning: this article contains graphic details involving sex crimes.

A Tulsa man has been arrested after police say he masturbated inside a Dollar General.

Officers responded to the store near I-244 and Lewis on Oct. 4.

Inside, they spoke with a 19-year-old victim. She told officers that she found the man touching himself. He then turned and looked at her with his penis out of his pants.

Court documents say that store employees took pictures of the man and his license plate before he left the store. However, the man stayed in the store for an hour after the incident.

Investigators were able to track down the man through his license plate number.

Mathew Cannida was connected to the license plate. Cannida was arrested for indecent exposure and performing lewd acts in front of a child in Owasso in 2018.

He pleaded guilty to those charges in 2019.

There were other reports showing similar behavior in 2020 and 2021. The victims in both incidents did not want to cooperate with police.

However, Cannida was identified from a lineup.

Cannida has been booked into the Tulsa County jail on a $10,000 bond.

RELATED>>>Tulsa Police say man confessed to being a “serial sex offender”







