License-plate-recognition cameras prove their value in LPD pilot program

Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A pilot program with license-plate-recognition cameras in Lafayette worked well over the past nine months, Lafayette police indicated Thursday.

“We have documented over 50 successes of (the license-plate-recognition cameras) leading to arrests in hit and run accidents, thefts, burglaries, auto-thefts, drug offenses, felony warrants, sexual assaults, domestic batteries, aggravated batteries, and assisted in locating vehicles involved in shootings and homicide cases,” Lafayette police Capt. Joseph Clyde said.

The license-plate-recognition cameras alert police when a stolen car or a wanted vehicle passes the camera, police said. The cameras also alert police when a car involved in a missing person's case, an AMBER Alert or a Silver Alert drives by, according to the news release.

The cameras were installed in June 2021 at strategic areas in the city with the hope of reducing crime. In some cases, the camera reduce crime up to 70%, police said.

Lafayette police also have shared the information from the cameras with neighboring law enforcement agencies allowing them in their investigations, according to a news published Thursday by Lafayette police.

"We engaged in a pilot project ... to assist in locating vehicles involved in criminal activities, and it has been very successful," retiring Lafayette Police Chief Patrick Flannelly said. "As a result, LPD will be expanding our use of this technology, and we have asked our partner agencies in Tippecanoe County to begin to participate with us.”

The cameras are not used for traffic enforcement, the news release noted, and the information that is collected is not sold or shared with third parties.

Images collected by the cameras are stored for 30 days, then deleted, according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: License-plate-recognition cameras prove their value in pilot program