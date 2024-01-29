License plate scanner results in arrest of two in stolen truck

COLDWATER — Sheriff deputies arrested Scott Calloway, 50, and Stephanie Thyng, 30, both of Bronson, in a reportedly stolen truck Friday afternoon after a Flock Safety automated license plate reader alerted Central Dispatch.

Branch County Sheriff deputies received the alert at 1:53 p.m. that a Toyota truck reported stolen in Clinton County passed a camera on West Chicago Street.

Branch County Sheriff deputies arrested two people Friday afternoon in a truck after a Coldwater license plate scanner alerted Central Dispatch.

Attempts to stop the truck at Michigan Avenue resulted in a high-speed chase west through the city.

Patrol cars followed the truck at over 120 mph along U.S. 12. Calloway allegedly drove into a muddy field south of Garfield Road just west of Nash Road, according to police reports.

Thyng ran from the truck and a deputy chased her down in a nearby woods, according to the probable cause affidavit. Thyng was charged Saturday with resisting arrest, a two-year felony.

Calloway was charged Monday with fleeing officers, possession of the stolen truck, possession of meth and resisting arrest.

A deputy transported Calloway to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital after he complained of injuries before transportation to jail, according to dispatch.

Michigan State Police were investigating whether another vehicle was struck during the chase.

The District Court set bond for Thyng at $5,000 and for Calloway at $15,000.

The court appointed the office of public defender for both and set probable cause hearings on Feb. 8 and preliminary exams on Feb. 13.

Sheriff Sgt. Scott Jaye sent his K-9 Choas into the stolen truck to search for drugs.

Flock installed the four cameras two weeks ago along U.S. 12.

In July, the city agreed to lease four Flock cameras for two years for $29,000.

The city waited for the Michigan Department of Transportation to approve installation along the state right-of-way.

Police agencies input information on license plates from Amber alerts, stolen vehicles, plates tied to wanted criminals, and previous crimes into the computer system.

The cameras scan every license plate that passes 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The computer notifies central dispatch when a "hot list" entered plate passes the camera.

Coldwater Public Safety Director Joe Shied said training occurred Thursday with 911 dispatchers. "I think this will be a great resource for the community, and it is amazing that the first day the system was operational, it generated a hit that led to the recovery of a stolen truck and the arrest of two people," he said.

More than 80 municipalities in Michigan use the nationwide system of hard-wired permanent cameras.

