License plate taken off car and other reports

Jun. 23—A license plate was reported missing on a vehicle at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday at 1616 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on warrants, controlled substance possession

Police arrested Jonathan Michael Boyd, 44, on local warrants and fifth-degree controlled substance possession at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday at 2014 E. Main St.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday of possible identity theft of a resident on Raymond Avenue.

Police received a report of a credit card account that was open fraudulently in someone's name at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday in Albert Lea.

Broken windows reported

Police received a report of two broken windows at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday at 621 Hope Lane.