License plate woes lead to felony firearm charge against Wayne County man

RICHMOND, Ind. — Driving a motor vehicle with an unauthorized license plate has resulted in a felony gun-related charge against a Wayne County man.

Tyler D. Collins, 28, of Milton, was charged in Wayne Superior Court 1 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

In an affidavit, a Richmond police officer reported he observed a Jeep Liberty on Northwest Fifth Street early Thursday, and pulled the SUV over after determining its plate was registered to another vehicle.

The officer said Collins exhibited "signs of nervous behavior," including "moving around erratically, sweating and speaking very fast."

The Milton man reportedly acknowledged his driving privileges were suspended, but at first maintained there were no firearms or "anything illegal" in the Liberty.

Collins eventually acknowledged there was a handgun under his seat, maintaining it belonged to his late grandfather and was unloaded. He also repeatedly said he "could not go back to jail," according to the affidavit.

Because of a criminal record that includes convictions for invasion of privacy, possession of meth and trafficking with an inmate, Collins is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended.

Collins was being held in the Wayne County Jail under a $12,500 bond.

