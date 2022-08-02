License plates commemorate 30 years of responding to domestic violence

Aug. 2—A contest for New Yorkers to vote on a new custom state license plate in honor of the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence's 30th anniversary is now underway.

The three designs reflect the strength and resilience of survivors and the commitment New York state makes to support them. The winning license plate will be announced in October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time dedicated to bringing awareness and sparking conversations about gender-based violence. Voting is taking place at https://opdv.ny.gov/new-york-state-end-domestic-violence-license-plate-redesign-contest.

"In New York, there is no place for violence, and that undoubtedly includes mental, physical, and emotional domestic violence," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Survivors are the strongest among us, and as we celebrate OPDV's anniversary we remember how far we've come and the work still to be done in eradicating this abhorrent violence. My administration will never stop advocating for victims of violence and I encourage New Yorkers to show their support by voting for their favorite commemorative plate."

For the past 30 years, the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence has remained the country's only Cabinet-level agency dedicated to the issue of gender-based violence. The agency's mission is to improve New York State's response to and prevention of domestic and sexual violence with the goal of enhancing the safety of all New Yorkers in their intimate relationships through policy, programming, and public awareness.

Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Owens said, "What survivors of domestic and sexual violence need has expanded greatly over the last 30 years, but services have not kept up to meet these ever-evolving needs. On OPDV's 30th anniversary, Governor Hochul is directing OPDV to transform the domestic and sexual violence service delivery system to be more survivor-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive. Voting for the new "End Domestic Violence" license plate design is how any New Yorker can show their support and help end gender-based violence in New York."

Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder added, "We are proud to offer New Yorkers this opportunity to select a new license plate that will strengthen our message to end domestic violence and that will offer support to survivors. A portion of the proceeds goes directly to support domestic violence awareness initiatives."

In October, the chosen license plate can be ordered from the DMV website or your local DMV location. Revenue from the plates will support OPDV's continued work to end gender-based violence through programming and public awareness.