From licenses to laws, who feels the impact of Florida’s guns? Here’s a by-the-numbers review

Exactly one month after a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and weeks before testimony began in the trial of the confessed Parkland gunman, Congress passed substantial gun legislation for the first time since 1994, funneling money toward school safety and mental health resources.

The law shores up background checks on gun buyers under 21, bolsters red-flag laws to confiscate guns from potentially dangerous individuals, and prevents domestic violence offenders from purchasing guns.

From 2015 to 2020, nearly 16,500 people in Florida died from gun-related injuries, according to data from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. That’s more than seven people each day.

Of those, fewer than 1% died in mass shootings. While mass shootings draw national attention and spur calls for tighter gun laws, suicides account for over 60% of gun deaths in Florida. And firearm homicide was the leading cause of death for Black men ages 15-34.

In the wake of the new federal gun legislation, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reviewed Florida guns by the numbers.

While mass shootings make up only a small proportion of gun violence in Florida, they tend to eclipse other significant causes of gun deaths in the public’s mind, said Dr. Emma Fridel, a professor at Florida State University’s school of criminology and criminal justice.

“People are very afraid of public mass shootings, because it just has that feeling of ‘it could happen to me anywhere, anytime,’” Fridel said. “In reality, many of these other things like suicide, like other forms of homicide, are much more likely to happen to somebody, but they just don’t think they are.”

She said people perceive that other forms of gun violence such as drug- or gang-related violence, suicide and domestic violence are less likely to happen to them or their family, stoking fears of public mass shootings more than these other incidents.

“They think, ‘Oh, that happens to other people,’” she said.

Dr. Scott Poland, a psychology professor at Nova Southeastern University and co-director of the school’s Suicide and Violence Prevention Office, agreed that guns claim the most lives in everyday violence, even as events like school shootings “rock the psyche of America.”

“The real problem, which we don’t really want to face, is guns in our homes that are used for suicide by our family members, our loved ones,” Poland said. “Or our family members that unfortunately, through mental illness or extreme anger, they kill everybody in the family.”

In the last 12 years, there have been nine mass shootings in Florida that have claimed a total of 99 lives. But because of the relatively small sample size, it can be difficult to draw conclusions based on these events.

Mass shootings have helped propel legislation that is designed to reduce gun violence apart from these events, such as the federal legislation from this June, said Kelly Drane, the research director of the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

After the Parkland shooting in 2018, Florida raised the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, implemented Risk Protection Orders that allow law enforcement to restrict firearms and ammunition from people who might harm themselves or others, and required a three-day waiting period on gun purchases from dealers.

“That dynamic sort of policy change happening after mass shootings that really addresses the day-to-day plague of gun violence is not uncommon,” Drane said.

Florida also has child access prevention laws to reduce the likelihood that children get their hands on firearms at home. Poland said these kinds of measures can help reduce events like school shootings by students as well as kids bringing guns into the classroom.

Gun violence significantly impacts Black men more than any other racial or ethnic group. Fridel said this can be attributed to systemic social factors that affect communities of color.

“If you look at things like types of neighborhoods where young men of color grow up, they are more likely to grow up in impoverished neighborhoods that don’t have good education. They don’t have access to external resources and funding,” Fridel said. “So they’re more likely to grow up in criminogenic environments than their equivalent white counterparts.”

But she emphasized that social inequities are the reasons for differences in crime across racial and ethnic lines.

“Let me be very clear, there’s no inherent connection between a person’s race and their likelihood of being violent,” she said.

While homicide tends to affect young Black men the most, suicide has higher rates among white men, especially older white men. About 53% of Florida’s population is white, but white men in every age group made up at least 65% of firearm suicides from 2015 to 2020.

“Thinking about the role that firearms play in suicide is we can’t ignore that suicide and guns are very intertwined, and our access to firearms has to be part of the solution to addressing the suicide crisis in this country,” Drane said.

Addressing mental health and access to guns should go hand-in-hand, Poland said. He added that having conversations around mental health should start early. Discussing suicide can help reduce stigma and allow individuals to get help, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

According to CDC information on suicide, mental health is one component among several in understanding firearm suicides. Additional stressors may include “relationships, substance use, physical health, and job, money, legal, or housing stress,” the CDC wrote.

“There is more of a connection between mental health and gun suicide, and certainly I think the research would suggest that better access to mental health care could help could play a part in reducing gun suicides,” Drane said. “And so I think it is really important, if we’re thinking about how the mental health system could play a role, we know the immediate risk that firearms play in the hands of someone who is contemplating suicide.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, dial the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-8255.

Men are much more likely to be homicide or suicide victims than women in Florida. Male suicide rates tend to be higher because men are more likely than women to use a firearm. And it goes back to who has the most access to guns.

“Gun owners are a diverse group, and I don’t mean to paint them with a broad brush,” Drane said. “But when you look at survey data, you see that many gun owners are older white men, which aligns with the demographic of individuals [who die by] suicide in this country, particularly for gun suicide.”

In older age groups, suicides tend to rise but homicides tend to fall. Fridel said that many homicides are precipitated by arguments that get out of hand, with gang and drugs also being motivators.

The circumstances in which men and women are killed, and by whom, differs. Fridel said that data from the FBI shows that 44% of women who were killed from 2010 to 2017 were murdered by intimate partners.

“Men are much more likely to be killed by acquaintances, friends, people they know, but not by their intimate partners,” Fridel said. “But women are overwhelmingly more likely when they are a homicide victim, it’s their boyfriend or husband and so on and so forth.”

In terms of gun murders, Drane said focusing on mental health could come at the expense of addressing other problems related to firearm homicides.

“I think it’s probably not the most effective place to be spending our time if we’re trying to prevent gun violence,” she said.

More and more people are applying for concealed weapon licenses, which make up about 90% of all firearm licenses in the state, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There were sharp peaks in concealed weapon applications in the fiscal years 2009-10, 2012-13, 2016-17, and most significantly in 2020-21, which saw the largest number of applications in 20 years.

There isn’t an exact correlation between license to carry and gun ownership, but this data is helpful in understanding how the desire to carry a weapon has shifted over time.

Long-term impact

Fridel admitted there’s no “silver bullet policy” that can stop gun violence.

But she said that as tragic as mass shootings are, policymakers need to make legislation that addresses both these events and other instances of gun deaths that maybe don’t attract the same nationwide spotlight.

“We need to make laws based on firearm homicide and suicide, not the less than 1% of deaths,” Fridel said. “Again, they are tragic. They’re horrible. We should try to prevent them.”

It’s important to note that the most complete and accessible data on gun violence is deaths, as opposed to injuries or other related statistics. But this doesn’t tell the full story of the toll of gun violence, from either a physical or psychological perspective.

“We know that gun violence affects communities in sort of a much broader way. There are hundreds of thousands of people that survive shootings that live with traumatic injuries…” Drane said. “And then we know that there are communities that are living with the trauma of experiencing this kind of gun violence.”

Staff writer Olivia Lloyd can be reached at olloyd@SunSentinel.com