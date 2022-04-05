Licensing Board grills ‘Sons of Boston’ bar over deadly stabbing of Marine veteran

Staff members of ‘Sons of Boston’ bar and pub faced tough questioning during a virtual Board of Licensing hearing Tuesday.

The hearing was held after a deadly stabbing on March 19 allegedly involving a bouncer at the bar.

Marine veteran Daniel Martinez of Illinois was stabbed and later died after police said a Sons of Boston bouncer chased Martinez down after denying him entry to the bar following an exchange of words at the door.

That bouncer, Alvaro Omar Larrama, 39, of East Boston, is charged with Martinez’ murder. He is currently being held without bail.

“We will always keep in mind that there was a tragic and senseless death connected with this,” Carolyn Conway — an attorney representing Sons of Boston – said during the virtual hearing.

Sons of Boston, which is operated by Causeway Union, LLC., is facing six different alleged licensing violations, including assault and battery - employee on patron - with a deadly weapon, and failure to call police about the incident.

During the hearing, board members questioned Sons of Boston manager Jason Kuczynski and another employee who was working the night of the murder. Board members spent much of the time questioning Kuczynski on how security staff are trained. They also questioned his actions after learning of the alleged assault the night it happened, asking why no one from the bar called police and why they didn’t detain Larrama after learning of his alleged involvement.

It was also revealed that Larrama was hired in July 2021, poached from another bar on Union St. When questioned if a background check was conducted, Kuczynski admitted it was not. Boston police said Larrama returned to the bar after stabbing Martinez in the chest, washed the blood off his hands, discarded some of his clothing, then left out the back door.

The mayor’s office already pulled Sons of Boston’s entertainment license, and now the three-member licensing board will decide if the bar can continue to serve alcohol. They are set to vote on Thursday.

The bar will have the chance to appeal if they choose to. An attorney for Martinez’s family said they have not yet filed a civil lawsuit against Sons of Boston but plan to do so as soon as Martinez’s estate is settled.

