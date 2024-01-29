Licking County collected over 5 million pounds in recycling bins in 2023

Workers wrap bands around compacted blocks of plastics at the Rumpke recycling facility in Columbus on July 29, 2022. In 2023, Licking County residents collected more than 5 million pounds of material in the 23 public drop off recycling sites throughout the county and throughout government buildings.

In 2023, Licking County residents collected more than 5 million pounds of material in the 23 public drop off recycling sites throughout the county and throughout government buildings. Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. empties the bins and sorts the material for processing. Coshocton Fairfield Licking Perry Solid Waste District and the Licking County Board of Commissioners fund the Licking County Recycling program.

"We have been averaging between 5 million and 5.5 million pounds collected yearly in the last couple of years," said Licking County Recycling Director Andrea Krava. "We’ve also seen a very low contamination rate of about 5% for the last few years. That means Licking County residents are doing a very good job of putting the correct items into the recycling bins."

In the fall of 2023, Licking County Recycling was excited to announce that cups could be recycled in the public drop off program. Paper cups and sleeves, aluminum cups, and plastic cups (with plastic lids) are now accepted in the program. Straws, loose lids, and "party" cups are not accepted.

Residents are encouraged to understand what is and is not accepted in the recycling bins, so items can be properly separated and eventually be reused and made into something else. Dumping of bulk items inside or outside of the bins is illegal.

The following materials are accepted in the bins:

Cardboard boxes

Paper (cereal boxes, office paper, junk mail, magazines and paper cups)

Cartons (milk, juice, broth)

Glass bottles and jars

Plastic bottles, jugs, tubs, and cups

Metal cans and metal cups

Cardboard continued to be the most prominent item found in the recycling bins. To save space in the recycling bins, residents are urged to break down and flatten any cardboard boxes before putting the cardboard into the bins.

For more information about Licking County Recycling, visit www.LickingCounty.com/RLC or call 740-670-5125.

Information submitted by Licking County Recycling.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County collected over 5 million pounds in recycling bins in 2023