Licking County Commissioners Bubb, Flowers file for reelection, Bird challenging for seat

Two long-serving Licking County officeholders are headed back to the ballot in 2024, but they'll face challengers.

Candidates for Ohio's 12th Congressional District, Ohio Legislature and countywide offices filed paperwork by Wednesday's deadline to appear on the March 19 primary ballot, if certified by the Licking County Board of Elections. Besides candidates, there are also 15 issues on ballots throughout Licking County, including local liquor options, school bond issues and levies for public safety.

Among the candidates are current Licking County Commissioners Tim Bubb and Duane Flowers, both seeking reelection. If elected, it would be the sixth term for Bubb and the fourth for Flowers.

Tim Bubb

Bubb and Flowers both said they are running because they still enjoy the job.

"The truth of the matter is there's an awful lot in play right now, with growth and development," Bubb said. "At the end of this term, I will be a 20-year commissioner. You can say that's a long time, but it is also a lot of experience in dealing with things."

Flowers chairs the Licking County Transportation Improvement District and sits on the board of the Buckeye Lake Region Corp. With extensive road projects in the works in preparing for the $20 billion Intel Corp. facility and the continued development near Buckeye Lake, Flowers said he didn't want to leave those boards.

"I am getting older, but I am not ready to retire or just quit trying to serve people," Flowers said.

But Bubb first will go up against challenger Daniel Hunt II, of Newark, in a Republican primary. The winner will face James Snedden Jr., who previously unsuccessfully ran for the seat, in the November general election.

James Snedden

Two-term Granville Township Trustee Bryn Bird and Daniel Crawford, who most recently was an independent write-in candidate for Newark mayor, will face off in the Democratic primary. Whoever wins the March 19 primary will face Flowers in November.

Bryn Bird

Bird said being a township trustee during a time of rapid growth has given her a unique perspective of the interdependence and interconnectedness of all Licking County communities.

"We're no longer just St. Albans Township or just Granville Township or just McKean Township, but the planning, our natural resources, our schools, our infrastructure — we're all interconnected and all interdependent," she said. "I really feel called to run and be county commissioner where I can work on all these interconnected issues. That is such a really big need right now in our county, for us to be working together."

Daniel Crawford

Either Bird or Crawford and Snedden will face an uphill battle. Republicans have dominated Licking County politics for decades. No Democrat or independent candidate has come within 15 points of a Republican in a county commissioner race since 2008, when Democrat Mark Van Buren lost by 5% to Republican Brad Feightner.

A candidate identified on the ballot as a Democrat has not been elected to any countywide position since 2004. Voters have not chosen any identified Democrat over an identified Republican since 2000.

All county officials currently serving are seeking reelection. Seven Republican office holders, including Sheriff Randy Thorp, Prosecutor Jenny Wells and Clerk of Courts Olivia Parkinson, are running unopposed and will not face a primary challenger nor a Democrat opponent in November.

Who will be on November ballot in Licking County?

Following are the candidate filings as of Wednesday's filing deadline to appear on the March 19 primary election ballot, according to the Licking County Board of Elections.

12th Congressional District

Troy Balderson, R-Zanesville

Jerrad Christian, D-Galena

Licking County Common Pleas Judge

David Branstool, D-Alexandria

Matt Kunsman, R-Newark

Licking County Commissioner (term starts Jan. 2, 2025)

Tim Bubb, R-Heath

Daniel Hunt II, R-Newark

James Snedden Jr., D-Johnstown

Licking County Commissioner (term starts Jan. 3, 2025)

Bryn Bird, D-Granville

Daniel Crawford, D-Newark

Duane Flowers, R-Newark

Licking County Prosecutor

Jenny Wells, R-Newark

Licking County Common Pleas Clerk of Courts

Olivia Parkinson, R-Newark

Licking County Sheriff

Randy Thorp, R-Newark

Licking County Recorder

Bryan Long, R-Newark

Licking County Treasurer

Roy Van Atta, R-Heath

Licking County Engineer

Jared Knerr, R-Alexandria

Licking County Coroner

Michael Campolo, R-Newark

Ohio 20th Senate District

Nick Hubbel, D-Johnstown

Tim Schaffer, R-Lancaster

Ohio 68th House District

Thad Claggett, R-Newark

Michael E. Smith, D-Newark

Ohio 72nd House District

Jamie Hough, D-Heath

Daniel Kalmbach, R-Thornville

Kevin Miller, R-Newark

Local questions and issues

Jersey Township: Local option for revitalization district

City of Johnstown, Precinct A: Local option for Sunday sales for Local Horseshoe LLC

Licking Township, Precinct A: Local option for Sunday sales at Thornville Duchess

McKean Township: Local option for D-3 permit for unspecified entity

Village of Buckeye Lake: Local option for Sunday sales at Buckeye Lake Duchess

Village of Granville: Local option for Sunday sales throughout the village

Village of Hanover: Local option for D-4 permit at Hanover American Legion

Village of Utica: Local option for Sunday sales at Utica Duchess

Heath City Schools: Bond issue for construction of school facilities

North Fork Local Schools: Bond issue for construction of school facilities

County Line Joint Fire District: Additional levy for providing and maintaining fire apparatus

Hanover Township: Replacement levy for fire and emergency medical services

Hartford Township: Additional levy for fire and EMS

Village of Hartford: Additional levy for police department operating expenses

St. Albans Township: Additional levy for fire and EMS

