Licking County Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol honors 11 cadets at banquet

NEWARK – The Licking County Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol celebrated 2023 accomplishments on Jan. 13 at its annual banquet.

Cadets (ages 12-18) were recognized for their achievements, receiving cadet-grade promotions and special honors, including awards for top honors, recognition for community service, participation in the National CyberPatriot competition and completion of requirements for the STEM badge. In all, 11 cadets were recognized.

Cadets, adult members and families also heard the story of Sgt. Don Jakeway, from his son, Don Jakeway Jr. The elder Jakeway was a paratrooper on D-Day and fought at the Battle of the Bulge, among other historic accomplishments. He died in 2019.

Cadet Chief Master Sgt. John Baruth, 14, of Johnstown, was named both Cadet and Leadership Cadet of the Year. Cadet Master Sgt. Robert Bussard, 14, of Newark, was named both Most Improved and Physical Training Cadet of the Year.

Cadet Staff Sgt. Seth Linton, 13, of Newark, was named Aerospace Cadet of the Year. Cadet Senior Airman Gavin Trendowicz 13, of Newark, was named Emergency Services Cadet of the Year.

Also honored were: Cadet Senior Airman Landon Phin, 15, of Newark, Cadet Airman 1st Class Noah Humphries, 14, of Pataskala, Cadet Senior Airman Jeremiah Jones, 13, of Hopewell, Cadet Airman 1st Class Sophia Phin, 13, of Newark, Cadet Airman 1st Class Annalea Laing, 12, of Pataskala, Cadet Airman 1st Class Analiese Humphries, 12, of Pataskala, and Cadet Airman 1st Class Edward Mackenzie, 13, of Pataskala.

