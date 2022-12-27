Licking County crime lab earns accreditation

About four years after its inception, the Central Ohio Regional Crime Lab achieved its ultimate goal: accreditation.

Mark Hiatt, lab director of the Licking County Sheriff's Office Crime Lab, runs tests on a drug sample to identify the substance.

In early 2019, local public safety agencies began collaborating to open a drug testing lab in Licking County in an effort to expedite the judicial process. The crime lab found its home in a building that previously housed the Licking County Sheriff's Office records center.

The facility provides drug testing and forensic services for Licking County, agencies involved in the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force, and some others. According to Mark Hiatt, lab director.

"That was always the goal. When I got interviewed by Paul (Capt. Paul Cortright of Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force), it was: Set up a lab. Get it functional. Get it accredited," Hiatt said.

Accreditation was largely achieved through writing manuals ranging from quality manuals and training manuals to health and safety manuals. Hiatt said during the pandemic, he would steal away when he could to work on writing the manuals. Other members of the lab, including Newark police criminalist Tim Elliget along with interns, helped as well, Hiatt said.

Hiatt explained accreditation gives their lab greater credibility in the court system, as well as gives them greater eligibility for grant funding.

"(We) logged into the computer back there and when we saw they approved (our accreditation), we were super giddy. We finally did it," Hiatt said. "It speaks volumes to the staff here...but we feel, as a lab organization, very well supported from the agencies we report through. We were excited for 24 hours and then we were like 'our vaults are still full. Let's get back to work.'"

Mark Hiatt, lab director of the Licking County Sheriff's Office Crime Lab, shows a sample of a substance after it is mixed with a reagent. The substance turned a rich organ-red indicating the presence of methamphetamines.

According to Hiatt, the lab ended 2021 with about 900 cases. As of Tuesday, they had logged 1,047 cases and anticipate reaching 1,100 by year end.

"Odds are, if we keep going, we'll probably be at 1,200 next year," Hiatt said. "We have more agencies seeking us out for...spot work, quick turnaround work."

According to Hiatt, the lab's accrediation will last through 2024.

Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force Commander Capt. Paul Cortright said accreditation is the next big step for the lab, as it opens more opportunities for their future.

"My understanding is it's uncommon to have so little areas needed to fix (in their application)," Cortright said. "It goes a long way to the work Mark, Ashley (Nutter, lab forensic scientist), and Tim put in."

Cortright said he hopes members of the task force and local law enforcement will see the benefits of their lab as an asset for the community, and that their lab can expand into other ares to be more self-sufficient in criminology and forensics. He said he hopes to become diverse in other areas over time, such as fingerprints, firearms, computer and phone forensics, on top of their current offerings.

Newly elected Licking County Prosecutor Jenny Wells said she hopes during her tenure to build upon the Licking County Regional Crime Lab and acquire a forensic cell phone analyst.

"So much evidence can be obtained from cell phones. Having our own (forensic anaylist) would be amazing," Wells said during a November interview with The Advocate, explaining the county currently receives those services from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which can take some time due to their case log.

