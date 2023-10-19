Licking County Crime Stoppers offering reward for info on Pataskala stolen trailer, mowers

Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a theft from a property in Pataskala.

The Pataskala Police Department reports sometime prior to Aug. 15, suspect(s) stole a trailer and two mowers belonging to Henkels and McCoy business on an East Broad St. property formerly owned by Henkels and McCoy.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time. Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any serious crime.

Information submitted by Licking County Crime Stoppers.

