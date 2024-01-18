Licking County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Pataskala thefts

Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in recent thefts in Pataskala.

The Pataskala Division of Police reports, between Oct. 28-30 suspect(s) stole multiple items from construction sites at Licking Heights Elementary School and Licking Heights Middle School. On Wednesday, Nov. 1, suspect(s) stole a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle from a home in the 4000 block of Summit Road.

Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time. Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any serious crime. If you have information on any other serious crimes, please call Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.

Licking County Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization created in 1994. Reward money comes from private individuals, businesses, and foundations that see Crime Stoppers as an integral tool in the community’s fight against crime.

Information submitted by Licking County Crime Stoppers.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Pataskala thefts