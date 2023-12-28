Licking County Crime Stoppers offering $10K reward for information on Pataskala shooting

Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a drive-by shooting in Pataskala.

The Pataskala Police Department reports on the afternoon of Jan. 3, 2023, suspect(s) fired several gunshots at a home in the 3800 block of Courter Road. Police officers witnessed bullet holes in the kitchen and dining room areas of the home. No injuries were reported.

The $10,000 reward is from a private donor.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time.

Crime Stoppers also takes calls from persons with information about any serious crime.

Information submitted by Licking County Crime Stoppers.

