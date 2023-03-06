Licking County felony indictments

NEWARK - The following people were indicted on felony charges in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

Timothy H. Staugh, 29, last known address 42 Hatfield Lane, Newark, was charged with two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a second and fourth-degree felony; and three counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second and two fifth-degree felonies.

On Jan. 24, Staugh was suspected of creating, recording, photographing, filming, developing, reproducing, or publishing any material showing a minor or impaired person participating or engaging in sexual activity; on March 26, Staugh was suspected of photographing any minor or impaired person in a state of nudity, or create, direct, produce or transferring any material or performance showing the minor or impaired person in a state of nudity; between Jan. 22 and Nov. 25, Staugh was suspected of knowingly soliciting, receiving, purchasing, exchanging, possessing or controlling any material that shows a minor or impaired person participating or engaging in sexual activity; and between Jan. 22 and Nov. 25, Staugh was suspected of having or viewing any material or performance that shows a minor or impaired person who is not the person's child or ward in a state of nudity, according to the indictment.

Dianna M. Diamond, 57, last known address 290 S. High St., Pataskala, was charged with one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.

On May 22, 2018, Diamond was suspected of selling or offering to sell methamphetamine, according to the indictment.

Richard L. Bartozzi, 22, last known address 7803 Turning Creek Ct., Potomac, Maryland, was charged with one count each assault, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment by inmate, a first-degree misdemeanor.

On Oct. 27, Bartozzi was suspected of knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm to another or to another's unborn and the victim is a peace officer or a BCI investigator, firefighter or paramedic; and suspected of causing or attempting to cause a law enforcement officer to come into contact with blood, semen, urine, feces or another bodily substance by throwing the bodily substance at the law enforcement officer, expelling the substance at the officer or in any other manner, according to the indictment.

Gary I. Carman, 47, last known address 134 Mimosa Dr., Pataskala, was charged with one count of operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

On Aug. 24, Carman was suspected of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of the two, according to the indictment.

Whitney M. Ruple, 28, last known address 157 Hancock St., Newark, was charged with one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

On Nov. 24, 2018, Ruple was suspected of having methamphetamine, according to the indictment.

David C. Dicks, 34, last known address 460 Pine St., Newark, was charged with one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

On Oct. 19, 2018, Dicks was suspected of having methamphetamine, according to the indictment.

Devon M. Hunt, 31, last known address 4935 Pleasantville Road, Pleasantville, was charged with one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

On July 31, 2017, Hunt was suspected of having heroin, according to the indictment.

William D. Evans, 36, last known address 53 7th Ave. SW, Etna, was charged with one count of theft, a fourth-degree felony.

On Nov. 21, Hunt was suspected of knowingly obtaining or exerting control over a vehicle without the owner's consent, according to the indictment.

Jamie R. Anderson, 43, last known address 6544 Lake Drive Road, Newark, was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both third-degree felonies; and one count of aggravated possession of controlled substances, a third-degree felony.

On Aug. 29 and Sept. 18, Anderson was suspected of knowingly selling or offering to sell methamphetamine, and on Nov. 22, Anderson was suspected of having methamphetamine, according to the indictment.

Tyler J. Turner, 28, last known address 12108 Eddyburg Road NE, Newark, was charged with one count each aggravated possession of controlled substances, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

On Nov. 21, Turner was suspected of having methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and knowingly transporting or having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle that is accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle, according to the indictment.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County felony indictments