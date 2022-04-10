Licking County Job seekers recruited like star athletes as worker shortage continues

More than 40 employers visited Newark High School’s job fair on Wednesday April 6, 2022.

NEWARK — Every high school student, in fact every potential job-seeker, is like the star athlete being recruited by a college football or basketball coach.

More than 40 employers, desperate to fill job openings, visited Newark High School’s job fair on Wednesday, handing out brochures and little freebies with the company name to attract teenagers unsure of their future.

Licking County’s unemployment rate of 3.7% last month was the lowest-ever recorded here in February. As baby-boomers leave the workforce and the area continues to attract even more development, the worker shortage becomes more acute. Half of those looking for a job are already employed and trying to find a better situation.

“The job seekers are onto the labor shortage and can be a little more particular and thinking more what they want out of a job,” said Angela Carnahan, the Licking County workforce administrator. “A good number of employers are being more open-minded. It opens doors for individuals who never had that before."

Some businesses have lowered the hiring age from 18 to 17 for full-time work and will hire 14-year olds under certain legal restrictions. They’ve increased wages and benefits, offered hiring bonuses, adjusted work schedules to the applicant's preferences, allowed remote work and sped up the hiring process.

A high school diploma or GED is no longer required but preferred by some companies. A minor misdemeanor on the applicant’s record is no longer a deal-breaker. Some employers are doing outreach to Somali and Nepali refuge populations, and Ukranian immigrants.

A bipartisan proposal (Senate Bill 251) would change employment law for 14- and 15-year olds, allowing them to work until 9 p.m. on school nights, with parental permission. Current law does not allow them to work past 7 p.m. on school nights. The change requires state and federal legislation.

“Everyone is just trying to scramble to see what tweaks they can make," Carnahan said. "I think employers are always looking and thinking to see what they can do to attract and retain the workforce and the talent they need. They’re very open to trying anything. There’s a lot of more flexibility in hiring people."

Jennifer McDonald, president of the Licking County Chamber of Commerce, said some companies are trying to get by with fewer employees.

“I think everybody is trying to be more creative," McDonald said. "We’re seeing that throughout the state. With automation, they may not need as much labor as in the past. Some bought huge machinery.”

Jennifer McDonald President & CEO, Licking County Chamber of Commerce

The employers attending the job fair at Newark High School were as diverse as Englefield Oil, Golfworks, Hendrickson, Holophane, Kroger, Licking County government, Licking Memorial Health Systems, McDonalds, MPW, Nature's One, Robertson Construction, Tech International, THK, Velvet Ice Cream and Walmart.

When asked how many people they are looking to hire, a sampling of eight companies provided an average of about 35. If all 40 companies agreed to that total, that would be 1,400 employees needed. The county has a total of 3,400 unemployed and 89,100 employed.

Intel Corporation plans to start construction on a $20 billion computer chip manufacturing operation in Jersey Township, just south of Johnstown, later this year. Production is scheduled to begin in 2025. It expects to hire 3,000 employees, and the project is expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and 10,000 indirect jobs. It is possible this stage is just the first part of a $100 billion investment by the company.

“Intel is probably going to attract a workforce here from other areas," McDonald said. "I think Intel will do a great job recruiting their own workforce.”

Rebecca Jonard, assistant training director for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1105, said the union has about 100 members and hopes to double that number.

The IBEW members work on projects such as Facebook, Amazon and Google, and hopes to eventually add the two proposed solar panel projects and Intel’s massive facility to the list.

“Our little local has blown up,” Jonard said. “We go to as many high school events as we can.”

The IBEW members earn $13.71 an hour for a first-year apprentice, but that salary can increase to $34 an hour after four years and 8,000 hours of training, reaching the title of journeyman.

The union moved its training facility from Zanesville to a Heath building at 450 S. 22nd St. five months ago. The union hall remains in Zanesville.

Consumer Support Services, which helps people with disabilities, hopes to hire about eight, but could hire as many as 25.

Betsy McPherson, the CSS Licking County director, said one hire can fill multiple jobs because its employees can take their clients to and from work. It employs 140 and would like to have 165. Pay starts at $12 an hour.

Englefield Oil human resources coordinator Julie Nader said the company looks to hire employees for a BP gas station, Duchess convenience store and Tic Tac Taco restaurant under construction on Beech Road in Jersey Township.

“It’s our Mexican kitchen," McPherson said. "We’ll be able to staff that with students. A lot of our new stores will have that.”

Linda Parks, a career specialist for Ohio Means Jobs working at Newark High School, said, “Most students do not know what they want, still searching and I tell them that’s OK.”

Parks started Career Mondays at the high school. Every Monday, students bring in five career job titles, with an explanation of each. The jobs don’t have to be ones of interest to the students, but the exercise helps them become familiar with career possibilities.

Joe Lambert, a Newark High School interventional specialist, said the job fair can be eye-opening for students

"They don’t have the exposure to what’s out there," :Lambert said. “It’s good for them to seethe higher-earning jobs. It’s good for the seniors. It started to click for them that It’s April and I don’t want to work at McDonald’s all my life."

Lambert, who previously worked in New Albany, said some students are tired of school and ready to join the workforce.

"At New Albany, it's s totally different mentality," Lambert said. "There, it was college, college, college. Here a lot of the students, as soon as they graduate, they want to work. College isn’t for them and school, they don’t enjoy it.”

Newark City Schools Superintendent Dave Lewis said, “I think it’s a great thing for our kids to see what’s out there and what’s available and interacting with the businesses, because it’s all about making connections.”

