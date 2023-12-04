Licking County Library may close Buckeye Lake branch; opponents lobby to keep library open

Buckeye Lake branch of Licking County Library system.

BUCKEYE LAKE − The Licking County Library plans to close its Buckeye Lake branch in the spring, but supporters hope the branch's 20-year service to the community can continue.

Pam Reed, president of nonprofit Friends of the Buckeye Lake Library, said the Licking County Library Board notified the group of its intention to close the Buckeye Lake branch in a letter received on Nov. 21 or 22.

Reed said there was no prior discussion with the Buckeye Lake group about closing the library.

“We got nothing, and that is in such poor taste,” Reed said. “It’s very troubling. We had no idea, and we were blindsided. They don’t understand the community. They don’t find value in the library at Buckeye Lake.”

Julia Walden, who became executive director of Licking County Library about two weeks ago, said the plans are to merge the current Hebron and Buckeye Lake branches into one 4,200-square foot space at 620 E. Main St., in the Arrowhead Shopping Plaza in Hebron, near Kroger.

“We are experiencing a duplication of services, resources, staffing, collection,” Walden said. “Buckeye Lake usage continues to decline, and Hebron is expanding.”

The Licking County Library Board Finance Committee meets 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at the downtown Newark branch, immediately followed by a special meeting of the full board at 4:30 p.m. The topic of the special meeting is to discuss the final terms of the lease for the new Lakewood branch.

“I think they’re intending to get this resolved on the 13th,” Walden said of the board.

On Dec. 20, the Library Board is scheduled to meet again in a special session to discuss the Lakewood branch. The board's letter to the Friends group invited them to attend that meeting but did not mention a Dec. 13 meeting.

Walden said Friday that the Friends group has also was invited to the Dec. 13 meeting, when the final vote is expected.

The letter, dated Nov. 17, states the decision was already made to close the Buckeye Lake branch.

"After deep consideration and a thorough review of various factors, such as usage statistics, county demographics, and operational needs, the Library Board of Trustees has decided to merge its Hebron and Buckeye Lake locations into a singular location," the letter states.

The Hebron branch is currently housed at 934 W. Main St., in the Hebron Municipal Complex building. The Buckeye Lake branch is located at 4455 Walnut Road, in a shopping center with village offices.

The Library Board letter states the move into the new Lakewood branch location will happen in the spring, as construction and design plans remain in development. In the meantime, operations at the Buckeye Lake branch could continue on a month-to-month basis, according to the letter.

Reed said Buckeye Lake residents without cars will now be expected to walk along Ohio 79 over Interstate 70, and through other intersections, and enter a busy parking lot to go to the library.

“To me, that’s an accident waiting to happen,” Reed said. “From a safety standpoint, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Walden said Licking County Library recently received a replacement for its old bookmobile, which exceeded its useful life, and will use it to serve Buckeye Lake residents.

“We value that community, and we have investigated ways to continue to deliver services to that area with a brand new mobile library," Walden said. "So, we plan to still have a presence in the community, just in a different vehicle, literally.”

Reed said an agreement made 20 years ago with then-director Steven Hawk, has been a success and there’s no reason to cancel it now.

“Twenty years ago, my neighbor and I felt we needed to offer something for our kids," Reed said. "We had the highest poverty in Licking County and the highest illiteracy in Licking County. He made this deal with us, and for 20 years, we’ve kept our end up.”

The Friends group has raised money to pay for the branch's operating expenses, lease, insurance, taxes, security, utilities and cleaning, about $20,000 a year, Reed said. She said the Licking County Library only pays for staffing, materials and programming.

“We have raised funds for 20 years to get that money to keep the doors open," Reed said. "We have even sponsored some of the programs in the past.”

Reed said usage of the library may be down, but that’s because the Library Board cut branch hours, programming and marketing.

“Before COVID, we had a great partnership with the library and administration folks, and we would market the library and put articles in the local paper and pass out flyers and did a lot of things to beef up visibility. We’re not allowed to do the marketing like before. “I feel they have created the (usage reduction).”

The Licking County Library system also operates branches in downtown Newark, west Newark, Johnstown and Utica, and 24-hour kiosks in Pataskala and Hanover.

kmallett@newarkadvocate.com

740-973-4539

Twitter: @kmallett1958

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County Library may close Buckeye Lake branch despite opposition