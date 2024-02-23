Licking County property transfers: Feb. 5 to 9 sales range from $69,900 to $2.7 million

The following are property transfers recorded in Licking County between Feb. 5 and 9.

First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer

Bennington Township

No address listed - Marion Road; Grove Ann (Trustee); Summit Midwest LLC; 2/8/2024; $2,000,000

Bowling Green Township

10213 Honda Hills Road; Wildenthaler Brian and Candice L; Copeland David Allan Jr and Anna Marie; 2/7/2024; $735,000

Buckeye Lake

16 Union Ave.; Erwin LLC; Ross Tiffany Idella; 2/7/2024; $180,000

Etna Township

104 Heritage Drive; Carlisle Eleven Investments LLC; Crossventure2 Ltd; 2/8/2024; $2,723,500

48 Beechwood Drive SW; Equity Trust Company; Mays Chelsea L and Chad Curtis and Mays Pamela; 2/5/2024; $389,000

Granville

448 N. Pearl St.; Godfrey Richard; Kobe Amy M; 2/7/2024; $498,000

Granville Township

171 Pine Tree Drive; McDonald Ronald D; Carr Timothy W and Gerhardt Gretchen H; 2/5/2024; $500,000

Gratiot

400 Hopewell Lane; Chen Chao Wei and Chen Ashtyn Reed; Ginn Rentals LLC; 2/6/2024; $479,000

Hanover Township

2543 Hickman Road; Weiss Johnny E; Hess James R Jr and Anna M; 2/6/2024; $276,000

Hartford Township

9521 Bennington Chapel Road NW; Ugly Duckling Properties LLC; Staab Austin Kennedy and Staab Christine Lynne; 2/5/2024; $650,000

Heath

940 Northbrook Court; Green Jonathan; Carver Casey A; 2/6/2024; $317,000

438 Cottage Grove; Woodburn Sherry L and Woodburn Jason D and Woodburn Janelle L; Messer Loria; 2/9/2024; $290,000

Hebron

1140 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Dochylo Daniel Kenneth and Hanhan Nadin Victor; 2/5/2024; $389,391

1224 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Summers Josefina; 2/9/2024; $369,900

Johnstown

63 N. Main St.; Peterman Brian and Brandie; Axelrod Marrisa; 2/5/2024; $325,000

62 N. Oregon St.; Camston Investments LLC; Axelrod Marrisa; 2/5/2024; $308,000

Liberty Township

5027 Corner Road; Thompson Emma M; D'ettorre Alexander Scott and Alexis Kollay; 2/9/2024; $449,500

Licking Township

306 W. Lake Shore Drive SE; Wayne James F and Duffy Brenda J; Obrien William B; 2/5/2024; $380,000

306 Lake Shore Drive W.; Wayne James F and Duffy Brenda J; Obrien William B; 2/5/2024; $380,000

Newark

336 Highbanks Valley Drive; Elliott Robin L and Chad L; Parsons Thomas and Nicole; 2/5/2024; $378,000

572 Wildflower Drive; Dodson Mark A; Holmes Jesse and Kaylin; 2/5/2024; $285,000

464 Earl Drive; Stasel James P and Meek Heather M; Kirk Kayla M and Ralph David; 2/7/2024; $271,000

741 Whitetail Loop; Deer Valley Condominium LLC; Bancroft Thomas S; 2/7/2024; $259,000

118 N. 25th St.; Stretton Judith A; Sebert Tammy and Morgan Sherri; 2/7/2024; $189,500

55 E. North St.; Green Tracey; Schaller Reid and Angela; 2/6/2024; $178,572

244 N. Tenth St.; Dehus Ginger; Berg David Braden; 2/5/2024; $163,900

578 Seneca Drive; Cuz Limited; Coleman Ethan A; 2/6/2024; $150,000

443 Arlington Ave.; Equity Trust Co; Kelly Charles Arthur Jr; 2/6/2024; $146,000

16 N. Buena Vista St.; Black Walnut Real Estate Holdings LLC; Kaeding Properties LLC; 2/5/2024; $145,000

250 Eddy St.; Willis Janice; Wolfe Gilbert; 2/6/2024; $69,900

Newark Township

252 Derby Downs Road; Rhodes David and Lisa (Trustees); Tender Francis (Trustee); 2/8/2024; $327,500

Pataskala

148 Heron Ave.; Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; Akafu Adeline and Forlefac Isabela A; 2/6/2024; $455,000

2010 Sugar Mill Drive; Masa Richard P and Beverly; Smith Dustin J and Lisa; 2/6/2024; $405,000

291 Bristol Drive; Spires Kathy K; Veras Carlos; 2/6/2024; $268,000

154 Harrison St. SW; MJ Flips Columbus LLC; Bernowski Terry; 2/5/2024; $79,700

Reynoldsburg

1141 Starlight Drive; KP Homes LLC; Landaverde Flor De Maria Landaverde; 2/7/2024; $332,000

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County transfers: Sales range from $69,900 to $2.7 million