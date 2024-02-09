Licking County property transfers: Jan. 22 to 26 sales range from $35,000 to $475,000
First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer
Burlington Township
No address listed - Homer Road; Smith Michael H; Eash Erma; 1/25/2024; $35,000
Granville
524 W. Broadway; Smith Joan M; Whitaker Carin Elizabeth; 1/24/2024; $340,000
Hanover Township
No address listed - Stoney Hill Road; Stutzman Ivan Jr and Susanna Trustees; Fisher Jon and Katelyn; 1/23/2024; $475,000
Hebron
1183 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Babieh Hanan and Maloney William J Jr; 1/25/2024; $388,130
128 N. Eighth St..; Shane Kelsey Ann; Maniaci Catherine; 1/22/2024; $249,000
Madison Township
12001 Claylick Road; Travis Howard and Cynthia; Cremeans Jacob I and Burris Alivia R; 1/25/2024; $235,000
Mary Ann Township
3282 London Hollow Road NE; Miller Kevin D and Megan E; Dodson Mark and Amber; 1/25/2024; $319,000
Newark
1684 Churchill Downs Road; Pandora Anton LLC; 1684 Churchill Downs LLC; 1/23/2024; $290,000
736 Meadow Drive; Higgins Matthew Shane; Diller Lisa; 1/23/2024; $250,000
105 S. 34th St..; Morris David B; Meibers Mia E and Donald J; 1/22/2024; $198,500
685 Euclid Ave.; Scarberry James P and Raynetta; Moody Gloria Jean and Howard Lee; 1/22/2024; $169,900
90 Fairfield Ave.; Moorehead James H Jr; Didjos LLC; 1/24/2024; $160,000
17 S. Chalfant Ave.; Shannon Deborah Lee; Williams Phillip; 1/22/2024; $140,000
No address listed - Chalfant Ave.; Shannon Deborah Lee; Williams Phillip; 1/22/2024; $140,000
148 S. 32nd St..; Wolfe Cynthia A; Chesterton Kenneth Ray; 1/22/2024; $137,400
195 Monroe St..; Angle Karen Sue; DTL Holdings LLC; 1/24/2024; $130,000
Newton Township
114 Parana Drive; Armstrong Rick T; Norman Jeffrey Spencer; 1/22/2024; $199,900
Pataskala
1194 Cunningham Ave.; Maronda Homes LLC; Spencer Clinton Thomas and Suzanne D; 1/22/2024; $454,392
383 Alonzo Palmer St..; Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; Lough James; 1/25/2024; $437,845
5327 Columbia Road; Renner Andrea Susan Trustee; Daniels April; 1/24/2024; $286,000
940 Sara Court; Marble Lake Holdings LLC; Acheampong Stephen and Biney Gladys; 1/22/2024; $239,900
83 Third Ave.; Weaver Ruth Ann; Buchler Lauren and Brendan; 1/25/2024; $197,000
Reynoldsburg
1239 Reserve Drive; Tamang Samser and Bir Maya and Lingden Sunita; K C Mahesh and Bhattarai Namita; 1/22/2024; $327,250
