Licking County property transfers: Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 sales range from $21,900 to $928,859

The following are property transfers recorded in Licking County between Jan. 29 and Feb. 2.

First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer

Bennington Township

13711 Drury Road; Santmire Mary J; Greenwood Caileb; 2/1/2024; $239,900

Buckeye Lake

149 Stewart Ave.; Miller Rosalie A and Rose; Tackett Terry L and Kelli Eden and Trent; 1/31/2024; $21,900

Burlington Township

9878 Reynolds Road; Midwest Home and Land Company LLC; Baughman Seth Daniel and Emma Suzann; 1/29/2024; $227,000

No address listed - Lafayette Road; Smith Elaine W; Kamisetty Aruna; 1/29/2024; $149,900

Etna Township

378 Glen Crossing Drive; Haines Tyler Andrew; Miller Michael J and Shelby M; 1/31/2024; $347,900

187 Gala Ave. SW; Poudyel Jhalak; Biswa Rebika; 1/31/2024; $323,000

Granville

127 Glenshire Circle; Epcon Glenshire LLC; Leitnaker Lukas Perry and Stepanic Brian Michael; 2/1/2024; $928,859

161 Wildwood Drive; Strezze Nancy E and Mueller Diane; Kerr Lauren and Mutter Jacob; 2/1/2024; $470,000

2150 James Road; Hoover Kurtis Kyle; Grieble Travis Leo and Grieble Tara May; 1/29/2024; $275,000

Harrison Township

107 Dauber Court; Thompson William E and Connie J; Engel Gregory S and Engel Debra J; 2/2/2024; $75,000

Heath

905 Hazel Ave.; Martin Patricia S; Ashby Christopher; 1/31/2024; $275,000

Hebron

4412 Hickory Lane; Sesco Gary L Sr and Sandra; Flowers Allison M; 1/31/2024; $413,400

Madison Township

12933 Staddens Bridge Road SE; Kurtz Rosemary G; Hollman Otis D Jr; 1/29/2024; $330,000

13916 Wills Road; Shepherd Lissi M and Garrett C; Woolard Jessica and Bryan L III; 1/30/2024; $309,000

Mary Ann Township

4299 Livingston Road; Simon Michael S and Lyndsay S; Dillon Kyle J and Jordan N; 2/2/2024; $375,000

Monroe Township

6031 Clover Valley Road NW; Cool Chyrel and Fitzpatrick Cynthia Farley and Farley Jacquelyn A; Booher Charles F and Ruth Ann; 2/1/2024; $410,000

Newark

615 Woods Edge Lane; Em Millcreek Partners LLC; Jenkins Todd and Harklau Patty; 1/30/2024; $418,763

611 Woods Edge Lane; Em Millcreek Partners LLC; Littlejohn David R and Mills Mary E; 1/30/2024; $372,635

1141 Granville Road; Spiecha Stanley W III and Jeanine S; 1141 Granville Road LLC; 2/1/2024; $337,000

61 W. Main St.; Preservation Properties LLC; Reed Jason and Megan; 2/1/2024; $280,000

207 Newton Ave.; Mason Rose M; Ball Daniel J and Teresa L; 1/30/2024; $250,000

65 Spring St.; Mister Flipper LLC; Brannon Robert C Jr; 1/30/2024; $227,500

157 Hancock St.; Babcock Gary E and Penny S; Berberich Lawrence P and Jamie and Lippis Carolyn E; 1/31/2024; $214,500

73 S. 33rd St.; Price Emily and Christopher R; Marcum Dillon and Brianna; 1/29/2024; $205,000

639 Edgewood Drive; Barensfeld Glen; Page Allison C and Bevinger Orion A; 2/1/2024; $178,500

375 Maple Ave.; Linton Camilla K; Edwards Nicholas and Charlotte; 2/2/2024; $178,000

767 Locust St. W; Miller Margarette V; Callahan Roxann Jo and William L IV (Trustees); 1/31/2024; $170,000

39/41 Pine St.; Green Slate Corp; Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO 200564313 Ira; 2/1/2024; $136,000

Pataskala

521 Wagon Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Kharel Laxmi and Gita and Kharel Dhan; 2/2/2024; $555,350

1839 Azalea Lane; Eby Sara C; Haines Tyler and Allen Angela; 1/31/2024; $489,900

355 Isaac Tharp St.; Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; Mongar Kul Bahadur and Puspa and Padam S; 1/31/2024; $467,544

84 Merritt Road; Lakatos Lajos and Eva; Paris Martin Josiah and Johnston Tammy L; 2/1/2024; $385,000

193 Fox Hall Drive; Mongar Kul Bahadur and Puspa; Rhoads Brendan and Blanchard Kristen; 2/2/2024; $310,000

Perry Township

6070 Smith Chapel Road; Hartshorn Troy R and Stacey L; Achevich L Stephanie; 1/31/2024; $405,000

Reynoldsburg

799 Tricolor Drive; Schriver John L (Trustee); Fatig Patrice R; 1/31/2024; $322,000

Utica

709 North St.; Wolfe Gilbert; Arms Peggy L and Gary D; 2/2/2024; $192,000

142 New St.; Grennell Jessica A; Baker Thomas and Deborah; 1/31/2024; $180,000

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County transfers: Sales range from $21,900 to $928,859