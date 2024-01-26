Licking County property transfers: Jan. 8 to 12 sales range from $165,000 to $3.75 million

TechCrunch

Krutrim, an AI startup founded by Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, said it has raised a funding round that values it at $1 billion. The startup, founded last year, is the fastest to become a unicorn in India, it claimed in a press statement. Matrix Partners India -- which has also backed Aggarwal's other two startups, ride-hailing platform Ola and EV startup Ola Electric -- led the $50 million "first round" in Krutrim.