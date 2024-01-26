Licking County property transfers: Jan. 8 to 12 sales range from $165,000 to $3.75 million
First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer
Eden Township
8993 Stradley Road; Buckenberger Michael Eugene and Lois W; Moore Isaiah J; 1/9/2024; $260,000
Etna Township
15434 Palmer Road SW; Hurst Brett T and Rachel M; Dixon Rachel Ann and Dixon James; 1/11/2024; $385,000
Fallsbury Township
8900 Licking Valley Road NE; Brothers Ventures LLC; Reed Claude W Jr and Jaime; 1/8/2024; $307,000
Franklin Township
13470 Dodds Road; Murphy Tim; Kunselman Douglas L and Pamela M; 1/8/2024; $314,000
Granville
1919 Newark-Granville Road; Owen Robert S; Erinwood Real Estate LLC; 1/9/2024; $225,000
Heath
112 River Lane; Spellman Virginia A; Bivens Lee A and Nan C; 1/9/2024; $295,000
150 Putnam Road; Staggers Bonnie; Downey Caleb Alexander; 1/10/2024; $212,000
Jersey Township
2198 Mink St. SW; Burgess Jeri S and Rhodes Cheryl A; Carr Michael H and Connie G; 1/8/2024; $3,750,000
Johnstown
60 Concord Court; Reamsnyder Trevor A and Kristen L; Spies Erica; 1/10/2024; $430,000
135 Bigelow Drive; Frakes Karina and Charles; Atallah Reme and Khalil; 1/10/2024; $399,900
Newark
225 National Drive W.; Hurt Roy; Newark Lodge No. 499 Loyal Order of Moose; 1/10/2024; $180,000
Reynoldsburg
866 Briaro St.; cMcCandlish Scott R; Wane Issa and Ly Marieme Gueleye; 1/10/2024; $325,000
Utica
336 North St.; Kota Bear Investments LP; Fissell Andrew William; 1/8/2024; $165,000
This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County transfers: Sales range from $165,000 to $3.75 million