Licking County property transfers: Jan. 1-5 real estate sales range from $150,000-$467,000
First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer
Etna Township
135 Spring Flower Way; Baker Heather R and Dustin L; Carpenter Matthew; 1/2/2024; $399,990
Heath
1324 Linnview Crossing St.; Monticello Homes I LLC; Trager Jenna and Trager Brittany; 1/3/2024; $380,000
Johnstown
410 Cottontail Court; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; L'engle Bradley F and L'engle Tristan Trustees; 1/4/2024; $467,400
Newark
692 W. Church; Hughes/Sandman Construction Inc; Rutherford Management LLC; 1/4/2024; $400,000
64 Williams St.; Beery Scott A and Sandra Jo; Lawhon Kylie and Kyle; 1/4/2024; $155,000
577 Ridgefield Road; Wills Christopher; McClain Suzanne; 1/3/2024; $150,000
Pataskala
479 Wagon Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Ashu Peter Fonge and Veronica Ntunkem and Ashu Collins Mbounya; 1/4/2024; $454,990
159 Heron Ave.; Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; Chimariya Ranjana and Chimariya Pavi; 1/3/2024; $415,000
Reynoldsburg
8985 Coral Canyon Circle; Mabry Sharlene; Johnson Kelly; 1/3/2024; $298,000
This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County transfers: Sales range from $150,000 to $467,000