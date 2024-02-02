Licking County property transfers: Jan. 15-19 sales range from $8,400 to $640,000
First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer
Bennington Township
3275 Johnstown-Utica Road NW; Davis Linda; Allen Donna; 1/18/2024; $170,000
Burlington Township
No address listed - Lafayette Road; Smith Elaine W; Kurgan Todd and Kurgan Vicki; 1/16/2024; $159,900
Granville Township
2984 Canyon Road; Usselman Michael and Valerie; Windisch Jason and Wood Elizabeth; 1/18/2024; $375,000
145 Vill-Edge Drive; Thompson Donna S (Trustee); Gartrell Philip (Trustee); 1/17/2024; $296,000
145 Vill-Edge Drive; Thompson Donna S (Trustee); Gartrell Philip (Trustee); 1/17/2024; $99,000
Heath
1602 Windsong Drive; Grubaugh Jennifer and Rayburn Paula; 1620 Developments LLC; 1/19/2024; $250,000
Hebron
610 W. North St.; Barnhart Kimberly K; Bailey Annie Maria; 1/19/2024; $320,000
Jersey Township
400 Mink St.; Steele Mark and Deborah; Guragai Ram and Poudel Goma and Parshai Pavitra; 1/19/2024; $555,000
Madison Township
11271 Hazel Dell Road NE; Darfus Tod J and Shelley J; Leon Alejandro A (Trustee); 1/16/2024; $640,000
Newark
829 Sharon Valley Road; Riley William M Jr (Trustee); Duncan Brenda A; 1/19/2024; $349,000
862 Village Drive; Green Lisa M (Trustee); Wolpe Cathy L; 1/18/2024; $325,000
1984 High Bridge St.; Glen Ridge Homes LLC; Neumeyer James Iv and Tornes Kacie; 1/17/2024; $273,275
41 S. 24th St.; Brown Matthew and Katrina; Palumbo Jason Sr and Palumbo Holly; 1/18/2024; $242,500
307 Central Ave.; Bailey Robert A; Clark Kyle C; 1/17/2024; $232,500
48 N. 25th St.; Wolfinger Blake J; Grigsby Brian and Tammy; 1/19/2024; $228,500
231 Tenth St.; LMCF 8 LLC; Fox Samantha Lynn and Gregory; 1/19/2024; $225,000
1218 Hillview Circle E.; Stambaugh Daniel; Valentine Randy and Patricia; 1/18/2024; $219,000
56 N. 33rd St.; Alvis Richard A and Watson Laura (Trustee); Carlton Cherylynn D and Daniel L; 1/16/2024; $218,000
68 Oakwood Ave.; Kieber Bobby and Katherine M; Didjos LLC; 1/18/2024; $165,000
112 Madison Ave.; Premium Property Holdings LLC; Nixon Devin F and Eisert Baylie M; 1/19/2024; $160,000
206 Boyleston Ave.; HRE Enterprises LLC; Dunfee Paige A and Fleisher Rebekah A; 1/17/2024; $150,000
625 Country Club Drive; Price Christian H; Bowman Samantha; 1/16/2024; $134,000
59 W. Harrison St.; Vee Property Management LLC; Jbdl Investments LLC; 1/16/2024; $129,000
344 Buckingham St.; Goodwin Craig B and Gloria J (Co-Trustees); Mindful Buckeye I LLC; 1/17/2024; $8,400
Newark Township
385 St James Gate; D R Horton-Indiana LLC; Flati Jordan; 1/18/2024; $341,900
721 Whitetail Loop; Deer Valley Condominium LLC; Giles Carrie; 1/17/2024; $285,000
Pataskala
805 Saddle Ave.; Sarki Suban and Kami Kalpana; Venys Bryan V and Thorn Lindsay; 1/19/2024; $390,000
413 Alonzo Palmer St.; West Curtis L; Llewellyn Timothy and Amanda; 1/18/2024; $383,000
4706 Mink St. SW; Arnold Christopher Alan; Faulkner Stephen L; 1/19/2024; $335,000
14657 Morse Road; Bruce Victoria and Duane A; Smith John L Jr; 1/16/2024; $335,000
202 Monarch Drive; Acharya Chali Maya and Dahal Chandra P; Subedi Chitra Khar and Adhikari Mon M; 1/18/2024; $312,000
Reynoldsburg
8388 Rodebaugh Road; Litman Jonathan J O and Poppovich Megan; Monger Done Maya and Moktan Rajesh; 1/19/2024; $320,700
Union Township
2796 Hallie Lane Road; Martin Darrin Todd and Trudia Lynn; Kremer Kelley; 1/16/2024; $435,000
This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County transfers: Sales range from $8,400 to $640,000