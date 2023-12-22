Licking County property transfers: Real estate sales range from $46,000 to $2.05 million
First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer
Buckeye Lake
302 East St.; Park Norma J; Byers Alexus M and Hummel Jenna; 12/6/2023; $174,000
116 Cliff St.; Bragg Ronald L II and Bragg Ronald Lee II; Swanson Brian R (Trustee); 12/4/2023; $171,000
193 Park St.; Onsri Properties LLC; Mauger Jason; 12/4/2023; $122,500
Burlington Township
1347 Homer Road; Oasis Home Buyers LLC; Mast Mervin; 12/6/2023; $115,000
Etna Township
9252 Mink St. SW; White Anthony C; Timsina Susma; 12/5/2023; $248,000
No address listed - Palmer Road SW; Hagy Charles L (Trustee); Brunet Phillip M Jr; 12/5/2023; $220,000
Fallsbury Township
8398 Priest Hollow Road NE; Hulit Darrin D and Cunningham Silver; Lips Stuart and Tara; 12/4/2023; $375,000
Franklin Township
10453 Flint Ridge Road SE; Spangler Charles A; Howell Stephanie; 12/6/2023; $248,000
5717 Cotterman Road; Shriver William R Jr; Wyne Joshua and Melissa; 12/6/2023; $239,900
Granville
560 W. Broadway; Smith Todd A and Rebecca A (Trustees); Dennison Nathaniel R and Amanda A; 12/8/2023; $780,000
332 Elm St.; Smith Bradley Alan and Julie Fudge (Trustees); Jaquish Marie Angelique and Wheaton James Alexander; 12/7/2023; $740,000
Hanover Township
16775 Texas Road; Gottfried Jennifer M and Brian P; Gravens Shawn; 12/7/2023; $280,000
Heath
1816 Cumberland Crest; Williams Jane C and David F; Misencik Tracy and Stacy; 12/6/2023; $365,000
406 Cottage Grove West; Lucas Wanda M; Grate James and Becky; 12/8/2023; $300,000
158 Swainford Drive; Thomson Alec W; Brown Cameron and Smith Lauren; 12/6/2023; $285,000
59 Fieldpoint Road; Grower James E and Nancy; Tilley Richard and Pamela; 12/8/2023; $250,000
272 Wildwood Court; Russell Laura D; Wilkins Penny K; 12/6/2023; $215,000
Hebron
No address listed - Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Raaker Nicole and Zachary; 12/4/2023; $380,900
118 Fourth St.; Hohnns Group LLC; Harding Dale Willis and Robin Sue; 12/6/2023; $299,900
Johnstown
203 Whitetail Trail; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Shaw Amy Garner and Garner Kimberly; 12/5/2023; $562,110
47 Lewis Drive; Patton Daniel J and Vicha Hannah R; Sherman Matthew Hamilton; 12/4/2023; $272,000
180 Valley View Drive; Messer Loria J; Burleson Zachary David and Ingles Audrey Grace; 12/4/2023; $255,000
Madison Township
13175 Claylick Road; Wilson Benjamin M; Felton Christopher D and Krista M; 12/4/2023; $390,000
Newark
1927 Patrick Drive W.; Martincic Thomas and Sharon; Case William; 12/7/2023; $385,000
1556 Pleasant Valley Drive; Williams Ben A and Sarah L; Dishong James; 12/4/2023; $346,700
1520 N. Wild Turkey Drive; Hinerman Angela H; Escobar-Herrera Diego Adan and Ruiz Maria Gabriela Hernandez; 12/5/2023; $307,500
1995 Freehold St.; Bernstein Michael D and Janet L; Aleshire Brenda D and Beeson Charles A; 12/5/2023; $285,000
755 Whitetail Loop; Deer Valley Condominium LLC; Hill Thomas T; 12/4/2023; $285,000
139 Blackwood Ave.; Glen Ridge Homes LLC; Serrell Kathryn L; 12/4/2023; $274,850
1992 High Bridge St.; Glen Ridge Homes LLC; Rodriguez Luisa F and Morgan Jake E Jr; 12/8/2023; $262,150
1996 High Bridge St.; Glen Ridge Homes LLC; Vigroup Holdings LLC; 12/7/2023; $260,350
641 Seneca Drive; Mills Hunter; Anderson Kayla and Schneider Andrew; 12/6/2023; $205,000
53 S. 30th St.; Sargent Timothy; Foster Travis; 12/5/2023; $185,000
542 Seneca Drive; Prestridge Austin; Willis Donna J; 12/6/2023; $180,000
430 Wellington Ave.; 5 Strides LLC; Kistler Taylor and Johnson Matthew; 12/7/2023; $160,000
202 Boyleston Ave.; Adkins Investments LLC; Gantt Amber L; 12/4/2023; $154,900
181 Mount Vernon Road; Urban Development Company of Ohio Ltd; Fang Zheng (Trustee); 12/5/2023; $130,000
223 Mount Vernon Road; Urban Development Company of Ohio Ltd; Fang Zheng (Trustee); 12/5/2023; $128,000
149 S. Fourth St.; Dubose Steven; Red Oak Ventures LLC; 12/5/2023; $105,000
111 S. Third St.; Fowler Judy A; Fang Zheng (Trustee); 12/7/2023; $95,000
583 W. Main St.; Mangini Kamala Jo; Shamblin Joel; 12/8/2023; $46,000
Newton Township
4170 Welsh Hills Road; Welsh Hills LLC; ABY Leasing LLC; 12/6/2023; $1,010,000
5717 Chestnut Hills Road NE; Waller James Lee and Diana G; McPherson Nicholas E and Robin S; 12/8/2023; $157,500
Pataskala
13791 Cable Road SW; Evans Walter J; Higgs William M Iii and Rosales Kelly M; 12/8/2023; $409,000
324 Regency Ave.; Felton Christopher D and Krista M; Khadka Bal and Bhattarai Guman; 12/7/2023; $340,000
99 Town St.; Erickson Samantha; Lowry Kimberly Ann; 12/8/2023; $313,000
404 Virginia Court; English-McKinley Amanda and Mckinley Jarrod; Thompson Jessica; 12/6/2023; $284,900
Perry Township
5839 Patton Road NE; Diller Adam M and Ashley L; Drosos Cynthia and Drosos William; 12/6/2023; $475,000
5663 Smith Chapel Road; Lauterbach Eric and Pamela; Verioti Gregory and Kelly; 12/6/2023; $360,000
4303 Evans Road NE; Reese Peter (Trustee); Giles Tim and Lisa A and Parker Dale and Julie Erich; 12/7/2023; $225,000
4111 Dragoo Road; Schreifels Alexander D and Cassandra M; Campbell Josiah and Alyssa; 12/5/2023; $205,000
Reynoldsburg
668 Hunnicut Drive; Lowry Kimberly Ann and Michael R; Subba Harka and Rai Sangita; 12/7/2023; $335,000
St. Albans Township
8048 Duncan Plains Road; Simari Susan K; Eley Brandon and Amanda; 12/6/2023; $384,000
4160 Raccoon Valley Road; Burger Stephen; Corbi David and Layman Madison; 12/7/2023; $380,000
St. Louisville
376 Sugar St.; Roberts Jonathan T; West Miquel; 12/8/2023; $199,000
Union Township
4575 Granview Road; Lucas Michael D and Melissa J; Swad Noah T and Meghan K; 12/7/2023; $2,050,000
14 Meadow Wood Drive; Badertscher Barry W and Linda K; Koch James H and Elizabeth Ginise; 12/8/2023; $600,000
Utica
209 Central Ave.; Moore Lauren N; Jones Jacob M and Dresdan; 12/4/2023; $242,000
This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County transfers: Sales range from $46,000 to $2.05 million.