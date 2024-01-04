Licking County property transfers: Real estate sales range from $146,000 to $1.5 million
First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer
Buckeye Lake
135 Narragansett Drive; Maple Bay Investors LLC; Lama Angela K; 12/20/2023; $442,988
131 Narragansett Drive; Maple Bay Investors LLC; Dinovo Michael and Aprille; 12/20/2023; $433,418
Etna Township
9069 York Road SW; Exstentzive Designs LLC; Brown Seth and Sophia; 12/20/2023; $325,000
Granville Township
11 Denbigh Drive; Weaver Kimberly and Douglas J; Hauck Benjamin and Eshelman Anne; 12/18/2023; $570,000
No address listed - Canyon Road; Fielding Dodd and Jennifer; Mallory Chase and Leah; 12/18/2023; $385,000
Harrison Township
7341 Hollow Road; Dugan John H; Wilburn Leroy M Jr and Isis Y; 12/18/2023; $1,175,000
209 Sorrel Crest Drive; Warner Sonya L and Marques; Kong Sona and Sopheara; 12/18/2023; $606,500
4917 Refugee Road SW; Faloon Gery K and Patricia A; Tsen Jana and Brian; 12/19/2023; $500,000
7222 York Road; Park National Bank (Trustee); Dewhurst Malachi and Jillian; 12/18/2023; $375,000
Heath
767 Francis Drive; Monticello Homes I LLC; Nelson Pamela C and Smith Donald E; 12/19/2023; $385,000
394 National Drive W.; Fitch Motorsports LLC; Brothers Ventures LLC; 12/19/2023; $195,000
Hopewell Township
No address listed - Cooks Hill Road; Thompson Walter D and Walters Lillian; Aguirre Jose L and Hilda; 12/18/2023; $315,000
Licking Township
1845 Roberta Drive; Vandyke Kyle; Zimmer Zacharie and Badolato Carissa; 12/19/2023; $260,000
11480 Jacksontown Road; Woods Cara C; Angle Brandon D and Kameron A; 12/19/2023; $160,000
Madison Township
10474 Butler Road; Moore Wayne and Conard Jamie; Owens Nicholas A; 12/19/2023; $380,000
McKean Township
6257 Sunnyside Road; Claggett Colby; Roahrig Morgan and Alexander; 12/20/2023; $313,500
Newark
22-24 N. Park Place; Barke Holdings LLC; Eckels on the Square LLC; 12/18/2023; $425,000
379 Patrick Drive N; Migliore Shirley A; McLean Douglas and Gale; 12/20/2023; $332,500
2005 Cumberland St.; Millhon Tracy R; Crabtree Regan; 12/18/2023; $215,000
581 Edgewood Drive; Shields Douglas A; Glass Helen Susie; 12/18/2023; $150,000
468 Eddy St.; Flippin Out Renovations LLC; Frye Randall L and Bailey Kimberly A; 12/18/2023; $146,000
Pataskala
513 Wagon Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Gurung Bal Bir and Bhagi Maya and Gurung Dinesh; 12/20/2023; $450,000
Reynoldsburg
8217 Green Tree Court; Wenstadt Carol Ann; Ingram Timia; 12/20/2023; $221,000
Union Township
1940, 1948, 1990 Hebron Road; 1990 Hebron LLC; Turbo Group LLC; 12/18/2023; $1,516,527
This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County transfers: Sales range from $146,000 to $1.5 million