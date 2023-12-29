Licking County real estate property transfers range from $225,000 to $950,000
First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer
Buckeye Lake
4545 North Bank Road; Pataskala Partners LLC; Smile More Rentals LLC; 12/12/2023; $365,000
Etna Township
198 Pebble Creek Drive SW; McKean Michael and Diane; Rocchio Tanya; 12/14/2023; $324,000
Granville Township
283 Granview Road; Terry Family LLC; Baldwin Unlimited LLC; 12/12/2023; $341,000
Hanover
605 Eric Drive; Wolfe Christopher and Kristin; Sanborn Bryce and Chelsea; 12/14/2023; $490,000
Harrison Township
73 Epernay Ave.; Cas Properties LLC; Minard Kenneth J and Pamela K; 12/14/2023; $485,000
Heath
611 Turning Leaf Lane; Heinrich Kristine P (Trustee); Mummey Robert; 12/15/2023; $298,000
119 James Ave.; Smith Lauren Michelle and Brown Cameron Michael; Campbell Nichole; 12/11/2023; $235,000
Hebron
No address listed - Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Hilty Dustin Reed and Megan Linn; 12/12/2023; $405,000
1230 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Ogden Mary; 12/11/2023; $400,000
Newark
1775 N. 21st St.; C G W Ventures Inc; Maniba Newark LLC; 12/14/2023; $950,000
1471 E. Quail Run Drive; Extreme Equity Partners LLC; Davis Roberta Lori; 12/11/2023; $297,000
757 Whitetail Loop; Deer Valley Condominium LLC; Stokes Paul and Stokes Brenda and Helfant Holly; 12/11/2023; $279,000
64 Valley Drive; Curliss Lisa M; Krebehenne Canon; 12/12/2023; $260,000
974 Blueberry Court; Williams Jacki; Cordle Shane Laborn and Pobjecka Petra; 12/12/2023; $225,000
Pataskala
746 Herd Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Babalola Sinmisola Abosede; 12/14/2023; $400,350
134 Daley Drive; Dec Kazimer I; Betts Gregory A; 12/14/2023; $370,000
14896 Havens Corners Road; Martinez Cristian and Amy M; Young Lee; 12/13/2023; $370,000
191 Oak Canyon Drive; Pritchard Randy J and Diane; Sanchez Lizbeth Yanira and Victor Macario; 12/15/2023; $325,000
Reynoldsburg
8913 Lupine Drive; Bolger Jason Anthony and Barbara A; Bista Bishnu Maya and Bista Pabi Maya and Tiwari Bimala; 12/12/2023; $419,500
St. Albans Township
8001 Duncan Plains Road; Wilhelmsen Robert E and Jo Ann; Bringardner Sarah Leann Abbitt; 12/14/2023; $283,500
