Licking County real estate property transfers range from $225,000 to $950,000

First name indicates the seller; second name represents the buyer

Buckeye Lake

  • 4545 North Bank Road; Pataskala Partners LLC; Smile More Rentals LLC; 12/12/2023; $365,000

Etna Township

  • 198 Pebble Creek Drive SW; McKean Michael and Diane; Rocchio Tanya; 12/14/2023; $324,000

Granville Township

  • 283 Granview Road; Terry Family LLC; Baldwin Unlimited LLC; 12/12/2023; $341,000

Hanover

  • 605 Eric Drive; Wolfe Christopher and Kristin; Sanborn Bryce and Chelsea; 12/14/2023; $490,000

Harrison Township

  • 73 Epernay Ave.; Cas Properties LLC; Minard Kenneth J and Pamela K; 12/14/2023; $485,000

Heath

  • 611 Turning Leaf Lane; Heinrich Kristine P (Trustee); Mummey Robert; 12/15/2023; $298,000

  • 119 James Ave.; Smith Lauren Michelle and Brown Cameron Michael; Campbell Nichole; 12/11/2023; $235,000

Hebron

  • No address listed - Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Hilty Dustin Reed and Megan Linn; 12/12/2023; $405,000

  • 1230 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Ogden Mary; 12/11/2023; $400,000

Newark

  • 1775 N. 21st St.; C G W Ventures Inc; Maniba Newark LLC; 12/14/2023; $950,000

  • 1471 E. Quail Run Drive; Extreme Equity Partners LLC; Davis Roberta Lori; 12/11/2023; $297,000

  • 757 Whitetail Loop; Deer Valley Condominium LLC; Stokes Paul and Stokes Brenda and Helfant Holly; 12/11/2023; $279,000

  • 64 Valley Drive; Curliss Lisa M; Krebehenne Canon; 12/12/2023; $260,000

  • 974 Blueberry Court; Williams Jacki; Cordle Shane Laborn and Pobjecka Petra; 12/12/2023; $225,000

Pataskala

  • 746 Herd Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Babalola Sinmisola Abosede; 12/14/2023; $400,350

  • 134 Daley Drive; Dec Kazimer I; Betts Gregory A; 12/14/2023; $370,000

  • 14896 Havens Corners Road; Martinez Cristian and Amy M; Young Lee; 12/13/2023; $370,000

  • 191 Oak Canyon Drive; Pritchard Randy J and Diane; Sanchez Lizbeth Yanira and Victor Macario; 12/15/2023; $325,000

Reynoldsburg

  • 8913 Lupine Drive; Bolger Jason Anthony and Barbara A; Bista Bishnu Maya and Bista Pabi Maya and Tiwari Bimala; 12/12/2023; $419,500

St. Albans Township

  • 8001 Duncan Plains Road; Wilhelmsen Robert E and Jo Ann; Bringardner Sarah Leann Abbitt; 12/14/2023; $283,500

