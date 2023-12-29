Licking County real estate property transfers range from $225,000 to $950,000

TechCrunch

Omidyar Network, backed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, is shutting down its India operations, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, in a stunning development for the impact venture firm that has backed over 120 startups in the South Asian market over the last 13 years. TechCrunch couldn't determine why Omidyar had decided to abruptly pull from the Indian market, a development that was shared with the local team Monday, a source familiar with the matter said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. The move comes a year after Omidyar Network and nine other NGOs came under the radar of India's Central Bureau of Investigation, which serves similar roles as the FBI in the U.S., over alleged violation of the nation's Foreign Contribution Regulation Act that oversees a firm's ability to receive overseas donations.