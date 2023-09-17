Licking County school districts stay proactive on personnel shortages

NEWARK – As the 2023-24 school year begins, Licking County districts continue finding new ways to deal with staff shortages, and potential job openings.

For Newark City Schools, as with many other districts across the country, the toughest positions to fill are bus drivers and intervention specialists.

"We held a 'Test Drive A Bus' event in the spring that led to an increase in drivers for this school year," Superintendent David Lewis said. "We are hiring eight new drivers at this month's board meeting, and more are currently training to become drivers. So we are actually in better shape with drivers than we have been for a few years. However, we always need more.

"We are always trying to recruit intervention specialists," Lewis said.

Lakewood Superintendent Mark Gleichauf said the district filled all teaching positions with quality applicants but is understaffed on bus routes due to late summer retirement and resignations.

"We have restructured some routes and used some subs in the meantime," Gleichauf said. "We are actively looking for applicants. We offer some incentives for new bus drivers where we will pay for their training to gain their CDL license."

Granville Superintendent Jeff Brown said his district also is fully staffed in classroom positions but is in need of additional bus drivers, maintenance workers and a mechanic for the bus garage.

"The school district and the Granville Education Association did pass an MOU (memorandum of understanding) to increase the base rate of pay for the bus drivers from $18 to $22 an hour," Brown said. "This should help with recruitment of drivers in the future."

Heath Superintendent Trevor Thomas said while the district was fortunate to start the year with all positions filled, it now needs more substitute teachers, substitute bus drivers, substitute custodians and substitute aides/secretaries.

"We also had a harder time than usual filling our duty aide positions, and we are operating with one substitute custodian," Thomas said. "We are in the process of adding two full time substitute bus drivers because we are unable to have enough subs to cover our routes on a daily basis."

Thomas said that while Heath continues to experience a high demand for teaching positions, attracting high-quality candidates, and had no turnover on administrative staff, it is consistently thinking ahead.

"We are always thinking of ways to increase the breadth and depth of our staff and our bench, and we believe that by pursuing our districts goals and working for kids, we will get stronger each year," he said.

Licking Valley Superintendent Scott Beery noted that while the district is fully staffed across the board and is in good shape as far as daily subs for teachers and bus drivers, candidate pools for full-time positions poses a challenge.

"In the past we would have 30-40 candidates for open teaching positions. Now it is less than half that, and in some specialized teaching areas, like special education, we have to creatively search for viable, qualified candidates," Beery said.

"As far as bus drivers, we are in good shape day-to-day, but if we were to lose a fulltime driver due to illness or retirement, that pool is very shallow," Beery said. "We have tried to keep our pay competitive, and we leverage the fact that we have good working conditions to attract candidates."

Some districts, such as Licking Heights and Johnstown-Monroe, have contracted with outside agencies to help fill bus driving demands.

"We are thankful for the hard work of both our transportation department and human resources team to constantly recruit and hire bus drivers," Heights Superintendent Kevin Miller said. "While we are in a good position thanks to these hiring efforts and the strategic thinking of our current staff, we are still hoping to add additional drivers to our team this year."

To conserve resources, Heights partners with multiple outside agencies to provide transportation for extracurriculars, like sports, Miller said.

"This way, our drivers are not taken from their usual routes and can consistently transport students to and from school. Using external transportation for extracurriculars worked very well for our district last school year," he said.

Johnstown Superintendent Philip Wagner said bus services are provided under a contract with an external agency, encouraging anyone who is interested driving bus to contact Community Bus Services at (614) 486-4180.

He admitted that this has been one of the most challenging hiring seasons, especially filling instructional positions.

"Currently, our most pressing internal employment needs are within our food service department and instructionally, we continue to seek long term and fulltime substitutes," Wagner said, noting available positions are posted on the district's website.

Miller said student services positions at Heights — intervention specialists, speech-language pathologists and school psychologists — are getting filled thanks to long-term substitutes and contracts with reliable education service agencies that provide them with qualified talent.

"We also are thankful that several intervention specialists who retired recently have contacted us about re-employment," he said.

For immediate hiring needs, Heights uses targeted paid advertisements on Facebook and posts about available positions on its page, Miller said.

"Since so many of our families and community members use the platform, this is where we can reach them directly with employment opportunities," he said. "We have run advertisements for our high-need positions like bus drivers, special education aides, speech-language pathologists, school psychologists and teachers."

Heights also continues to seek special education paraprofessional aids, Miller said.

"We are working hard to recruit qualified employees to work with our PreK-12 special education students and we invite any interested community members to apply on our website, lhschools.org," he said.

North Fork Superintendent Scott Hartley said his district is fully staffed, except for the speech language position.

Northridge was able to fill all of its positions this summer, but new Superintendent Kristine Michael said it was very challenging.

To meet the challenge, Northridge interviewed nonstop, all summer, and asked current teachers to consider becoming intervention specialists. Michael said she also proactively reached out to contacts in bigger districts, asking for contact information for their runner-up candidates.

Southwest Licking Superintendent Kasey Perkins proudly reported that even with the district's rapid growth, it is staffed in all areas. But it also searching for more staff to meet the need.

"We have recently posted for some additional staff in support services and transportation due to our continued growth," Perkins said. "As we already started the year with 15 additional staff members due to growth alone, recent additional enrollment has created the need to continue to add staff as the school year begins. The combination of our competitive wages, recent bonuses, and great kids, have helped keep our transportation department fully staffed."

