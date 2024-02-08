Licking County sheriff investigating Granville, Jersey Twp. shootings; Columbus man arrested

Licking County Sheriff's deputies have arrested one man and are still searching for suspects after shots were fired in two separate incidents in Granville and Jersey townships this week.

No one was hurt in either incident, according to information the department released Thursday.

An unknown suspect fired shots into a home about 1:10 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Lancaster Road (Ohio 37) in Granville Township, according to the sheriff's office. The bullets entered the home, nearly hitting the residents. The suspect then fled south on Lancaster Road.

The department did not specify the number of suspects.

Log in or sign up to view

Sheriff's detectives interviewed those at the home and reached out to businesses for video of the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

No arrests have been made in connection with the Granville Township incident. Those with information about the incident should contact the detective bureau of the sheriff's department.

In a separate incident, police arrested a Columbus man after a shooting stemming from a road rage incident about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident occurred in the area of Ohio 161 and Mink Street in Jersey Township.

Police arrested Kendrick without incident in the Granville area and took him to the Licking County Justice Center in Newark.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County sheriff investigating Granville, Jersey Twp. shootings