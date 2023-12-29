The Licking County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene of a fatal shooting early Friday morning.

Sheriff's deputies and detectives were at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 5800 block of Jacksontown Road in Licking Township, according to information posted by Sheriff Randy Thorp at 1:46 a.m. Friday on Facebook.

The post did not include the number of people who had died.

Deputies had secured the scene and detained several individuals as part of the investigation into what happened, Thorp added.

"The incident is isolated and has been contained, there is no threat of any further danger to the surrounding community," Thorp wrote.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate and more information will be released when available.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County Sheriff's Office investigating overnight fatal shooting