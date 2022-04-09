Licking County's Marc Guthrie leaves U.S. Access Board after 18 years of federal service

Marc Guthrie, a Licking County man with vast public service, has completed an 18-year tenure on the U.S. Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Board, known as the Access Board.

“Serving on the U.S. Access Board by presidential appointment has been a high honor,” said Guthrie in a press release. “Being able to advocate for people with disabilities, as a member of a board that makes such a difference, has been something very, very special. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity.”

Marc Guthrie has been one of 13 presidential appointees on the 25-member Access Board

Guthrie was appointed to the U.S. Access Board –– an independent federal agency that aims to support disabled Americans with leadership toward accessible design and inclusive standards –– by U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, with support from Ohio senators John Glenn and Sherrod Brown. He is a former Licking County commissioner, six-term Ohio State Representative, former President of Newark and Heath City Councils, and current President of the Board of Education of the Licking County Education Services Center.

Guthrie graduated from Ohio Dominican College. His professional life has been distinguished by his public service to promote equal opportunity, especially dealing with physical challenges. Guthrie served as Executive Director of United Cerebral Palsy of Central Ohio, Director of Public Outreach for the American Council of the Blind of Ohio, and U.S. Director of International Child Care. He also supports Karis’ Cause, a volunteer group that supports courageous kids and their families in their battle with pediatric cancer. The group was named after Guthrie’s granddaughter, who beat childhood Leukemia.

“The Board values and thanks Marc for his service over the years,” said Access Board Executive Director Sachin Pavithran. “I have had the privilege to serve with Marc as a Public Member under the Obama administration and on the Board of Advisors for the Election Assistance Commission. His passion for promoting accessibility for all people with disabilities will have a great impact on future generations throughout society.”

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Marc Guthrie Access Board