Licking Heights student earns Project SEARCH honors, secures full-time employment

Learning is a lifelong process — and it happens both in the classroom and the workplace. Project SEARCH graduate Jonah Wentzel-Mowen knows this to be true.

Jonah received his Licking Heights diploma during the May 22 Project SEARCH 2023 graduation at Midland Theatre in Newark. Along with completing the requirements for his high school diploma, Jonah, along with four other central Ohio students, completed a year-long internship with Licking Memorial Health Systems (LMHS). His internship included rotations in the Purchasing, Culinary and Concierge Departments.

Jonah Wentzel-Mowen earned both his Licking Heights diploma and a full-time job offer from Licking Memorial Health Systems during the Project SEARCH graduation on May 22, 2023. Jonah also received the Mike Scheid Achiever Award to support his transition to the workforce.

As a result of his hard work throughout the program, Jonah was offered a full-time job with LMHS in the Culinary Department. He will work on the patient food service side, where he will order, deliver and collect meals.

Out of all Project SEARCH graduates who interned with Licking Memorial, Jonah was selected as the 2023 recipient of the Mike Scheid Achiever Award, too. This accolade provides financial resources to help support Project SEARCH graduates as they start their full-time employment.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Project SEARCH is an international network of businesses that provide internships, educational opportunities and pathways to full-time employment to individuals with developmental disabilities. Participating businesses offer the Transition-to-Work program, which places students in a one-year employment preparation program.

Each year, Licking County high school students complete their Transition-to-Work program with LMHS. Other central Ohio businesses that participate in the program include: OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware), OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital (Dublin), OhioHealth Doctors Hospital (Columbus), OhioHealth Berger Hospital (Circleville), DHL (Lockbourne), Fairfield Medical Center (Lancaster), Nationwide Children’s Hospital (Columbus), DSW (Columbus) and Hilton Columbus at Easton (Columbus).

Information submitted by Licking Heights Local Schools.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Heights student earns Project SEARCH honors, secures employment