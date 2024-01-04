Licking Heights student featured in college art show, earns scholarship

Licking Heights junior Gillian Busch was included in Mount St. Joseph University’s prestigious Selections student art show. Busch also received a $2,000 renewable scholarship to Mount St. Joseph University for her work.

Gillian Busch is drawing her own future.

The Licking Heights junior is one of 84 high school students across the state of Ohio selected for Mount St. Joseph University’s prestigious, long-running Selections art show. Busch also was one of only four students selected for a $2,000 renewable scholarship to the university.

"It was really surprising to be featured," Busch said. "As I was walking around the gallery, there was so much amazing art included. It blew my mind to see I was in the same exhibit as some of these pieces."

Started in 1983 and now in its 19th season, Selections is a biennial exhibition and awards gala showcasing artwork created by Ohio high school students as selected by their art teachers. The 2023 exhibit ran from Nov. 5 to Dec. 1 in Mount St. Joseph’s on-campus art gallery, Studio San Giuseppe.

Busch’s feature piece is a still life titled "New Experiences" that she created in Introduction to Digital Drawing with teacher Michael Windholtz. Windholtz, whose classes include digital drawing, graphic design and photography, submitted Busch’s work to Mount St. Joseph’s show because they encourage digital art submissions.

Busch said she has been creating digital drawings since she was 9 years old, and she also likes painting on a canvas. She chose to create a still life for Windholtz’s class because she enjoys the challenge of creating realistic lighting and colors.

As her teacher, Windholtz said he was especially impressed by Busch’s attention to detail in each of her pieces and how she approached projects like a painter would approach a canvas. He considered submitting three different pieces she had created in digital drawing – an image of a Roman soldier's helmet, two large coy fish in water and the still-life of fruits and tableware that was accepted to the gallery.

"She is very deserving of the award, with her efforts and talent shining through her work," he said. "I am thrilled for her – she deserves the recognition."

For Busch, her favorite part of being an artist is creating something original that is all her own. She hopes to continue making art as a hobby and potentially selling some of her works through an online shop after graduating.

"You can do absolutely whatever you want when making art. You can create whatever you want as long as you set your mind to it," she said. "I like the freedom to create something that is fully mine. I can create something completely original that I can be proud of."

Information submitted by Licking Heights Local Schools.

