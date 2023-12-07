Licking Heights student receives awards for work fighting food insecurity in central Ohio

In September 2023, Licking Heights sophomore Te’Lario Watkins earned a Hormel Foods 10 Under 20 Award and a Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes for his work to fight food insecurity in Central Ohio.

Hope grows wherever Te’Lario Watkins goes. The Licking Heights sophomore recently received two national recognitions for his work to fight food insecurity in central Ohio.

On Sept. 13, Watkins was honored as a 10 Under 20 Food Hero by the Hormel Foods Corporation for his work to "create a better world by designing innovative ways to bring about a more transparent, secure and sustainable food system," according to the company’s news release. As a Food Hero, Watkins received a financial grant from Hormel Foods to further support his efforts. He will use the money to complete the installation of a high tunnel on his urban farm.

"I feel honored that someone took the time to recognize my work and nominate me," Watkins said. "It makes me work even harder to know that people believe in what I’m doing."

Along with his recognition as a Food Hero, on Sept. 19 Watkins was named one of the 25 winners of a 2023 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes for his work with The Garden Club Project. According to a press release from the Barron Prize website, this award "annually honors 25 outstanding young leaders who have made a significant positive impact on people, their communities, and the environment."

Watkins received $10,000 as part of his Barron Prize recognition, which he can use for future service projects or higher education.

Already a successful entrepreneur and No Kid Hungry Hunger Hero, 15-year-old Watkins is the founder of Tiger Mushroom Farms. Born out of a Cub Scout project growing basil, Watkins started growing shiitake and oyster mushrooms in his parents’ basement when he was seven. Now, he regularly sells his mushrooms at the Worthington Farmers Market, Westgate Farmers Market and Franklin Park Conservatory Farms Market. His mushrooms are also featured on the menu of Ohio restaurants like Preston’s, Gallo’s Tap Room and Skillet.

As Watkins grew his business, he learned about hunger and food insecurity throughout central Ohio. This prompted him to start a garden so he could donate fresh produce to local food banks. His garden has expanded to a one-acre farm and greenhouse, and to date, he has donated over 300 pounds of produce.

"The people in my community who need my help drive my work as a leader and agent of change. I believe everyone can make a difference," Watkins said. "I hope people are inspired to help someone in need because of my work."

In 2020, Watkins decided to share his passion for gardening with the local community by launching The Garden Club Project. This organization encourages children to eat healthier by donating vegetable seed kits to schools and community groups. Recently, he invited groups of at-risk teenagers to his farm to learn how to garden.

Watkins, who plans to attend The Ohio State University after high school and study agriculture and technology, said there are several ways community members can help fight food insecurity.

"People can volunteer at local community gardens or farms, grow produce at home and share with families in need or a food pantry and donate to a community garden or farm," he said.

Community members interested in supporting The Garden Club Project may donate directly via PayPal or apply to volunteer via Google Form. Volunteers are always needed for watering, harvesting, transplanting and weeding, especially in the spring and summer.

Visit tigermushroomfarms.com to purchase the Watkins family’s award-winning, homemade shiitake-and-onion soup mix. For regular updates on community activities and volunteer opportunities, follow The Garden Club Project on Instagram at @thegardenclubproject.

Information submitted by Licking Heights Local Schools.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking Heights student receives awards for fighting food insecurity