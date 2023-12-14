Licking Heights welcomes new, returning members to Board of Education in January

In January Licking Heights Local Schools will welcome one new member and one returning member to district's Board of Education.

District parent Hannington Tsikiwa will join the board as the newest member and current Board Vice President Tiffany Blumhorst will rejoin for another four-year term as well after the Nov. 7 election.

Hannington Tsikiwa will join the Licking Heights Board of Education in January after being elected in November.

Tsikiwa resides in the district and has children at West Elementary and the high school. Professionally, he has worked in treasury and pricing analysis for JPMorgan Chase, Battelle and Cardinal Health, where he is currently a treasury advisor. He has served as a soccer official and referee for Ohio South Youth Soccer for ten years.

Tsikiwa comes highly recommended from current school board members, including 2023 Board President Brian Bagley.

"Mr. Tsikiwa is an involved and active member of our district who brings a valuable perspective as a current parent with students at both the elementary and high school level," Bagley said. "He has witnessed firsthand the change and development in our district throughout his students’ time here, and he wants to build an even better Licking Heights for all students. I’m glad to see him joining our school board and look forward to his leadership."

Bagley, who has been on the board for nearly 12 years, did not seek reelection for another term. His current term will end on Dec. 31. Bagley spent three of his years of service as president: 2014, 2019 and 2023. He is a community leader as the executive pastor at Jersey Church.

"Serving on the Licking Heights Board of Education has been my absolute pleasure," Bagley said. "Watching our community grow over the past 12 years, and playing a role in managing and accommodating that growth, was and is an honor."

Returning to the board for a second term is current Vice President Tiffany Blumhorst, a district resident and parent of four, with three students in the district at West Elementary and the middle school. This year, Blumhorst sat on the Curriculum and Policy committees and was the Student Achievement liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association.

"I look forward to watching Tiffany continue her leadership on the Board. She has spent the last four years making our district even better," Bagley said. "She continues to work to make sure our Licking Heights families feel part of our Hornet community. She will continue to serve our district and community well."

Blumhorst is an active volunteer in her children’s classrooms and extracurricular activities. She is passionate about access to quality early childhood education, which has influenced her professional life through leadership positions at Capabilities, Inc., La Petite Academy and Ohio Child Care Resource and Referral Association (OCCRRA). She currently works in project management for Columbus-based development company Switchbox Inc.

