Lidar duo Ouster and Velodyne to merge in all-stock deal

A Velodyne Lidar unit is seen on Camello, an autonomous grocery delivery robot, in Singapore
Joseph White and Yuvraj Malik
·2 min read

By Joseph White and Yuvraj Malik

(Reuters) - Lidar companies Ouster Inc and Velodyne Lidar Inc have agreed an all-share merger that steps up consolidation in search of profitability in autonomous vehicle technology.

Velodyne and Ouster compete in precision sensors that enable self-driving vehicles to see the world around them. Both companies have been hit hard as timetables for large-scale autonomous vehicle deployment have stretched out.

Ouster shares have lost 77% of their value since Jan. 1 and Velodyne was down 80% this year before Monday's merger announcement.

"There need to be financially strong companies in this space," Ouster Chief Executive Angus Pacala told Reuters on Monday. "Necessary consolidation is happening."

Lidar sensors are being used increasingly in vehicles for the sophisticated environment mapping required for autonomous driving capabilities and safety. Demand for the technology is expected to rise sharply as more vehicles use lidar to enable hands-free driving systems that stop short of full autonomy.

"The outlook for lidar technology is incredibly bright," said Pacala, who will become CEO of the merged company while Velodyne chief Ted Tewksbury will become executive chairman.

A name for the new company will be announced later, Pacala said.

The deal will form a company with a combined market capitalization of about $400 million.

Ouster and Velodyne had a combined cash balance of about $355 million at Sept. 30 and aim to realize annualized cost savings of at least $75 million within nine months of closing the proposed merger, they said in a statement.

"We do have a lot of overlapping areas," Pacala said. "We are looking to build a faster track to profitability."

Velodyne shares were up 5.6% while Ouster rose about 1% in premarket trading.

The combined business will be split 50-50 between the two companies' existing shareholders.

Velodyne stockholders receive 0.8204 shares of Ouster for each share held, representing a 7.8% premium to Velodyne's closing price on Friday.

Barclays and Latham & Watkins served as advisers to Ouster, while BofA Securities and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP advised Velodyne.

(Reporting by Joseph White in Detroit and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • 18-month-old girl identified after being shot and killed during fight at North Memphis apartments

    The toddler was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

  • Three convicted gang-rapists walk free after appealing death sentences to India’s supreme court

    Delhi High Court called the men ‘predators’ who ‘were looking for prey’ upholding death sentence

  • Ouster and Velodyne agree to merger, signaling consolidation in lidar industry

    Ouster and Velodyne, two lidar companies, have agreed to a merger in an all-stock transaction, the companies said Monday. Both Ouster and Velodyne will maintain a 50% stake in the new company, according to the agreement that was signed on November 4. It's also because many of these companies, including Ouster and Velodyne, went public via special purpose acquisition (SPAC) at potentially inflated valuations that were based on projected revenue, not actual revenue.

  • Ex-mayor of Irkutsk assigned as new head of occupation authority in Mariupol

    The ex-mayor of the Russian city of Irkutsk, Dmitriy Berdnikov, has been appointed as the new head of the occupation authority in Mariupol, according to Mariupol mayor advisor Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram on Nov. 5. The former occupation head, collaborator Konstantin Ivashchenko, has been dismissed.

  • Blessed by Trump, Snubbed by TV, LIV Golf Bets Future on Team Format

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump stepped up to the tee at the first hole at the Trump National Doral, drove his ball down the fairway and gazed back at the crowd behind him. “Can Biden do that?” Trump asked. “I don’t think so!”Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spott

  • North Kosovo Serbs quit state jobs in licence plate protest

    MITROVICA, Kosovo (Reuters) -Minority Serbs in the north of Kosovo said on Saturday they were quitting their posts in state institutions including the government, police and courts to protest Pristina's order for them to start using Kosovo vehicle licence plates. The long-running licence plate row has stoked tensions between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo, which gained independence in 2008 and is home to a small ethnic Serb minority in the north that is backed by Belgrade.

  • Botswana wins bid to host anti-conflict diamond watchdog

    Botswana has won its bid to host the permanent secretariat of the Kimberley Process (KP), the grouping that certifies that diamonds are not used to fund rebel groups, but its members remain divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The KP, a coalition of governments, the diamond industry and civil society representatives, said in a statement on Monday it had unanimously elected Botswana to host the secretariat, which is expected to become operational by 2024. The body defines conflict diamonds as gems used to fund rebel movements seeking to undermine legitimate governments.

  • A Twitter employee quit his job to try to save his colleagues

    Andrew Haigh, a former curation lead at Twitter based in London, said it "wasn't an easy decision" but "the right one."

  • China's Geely truck unit Farizon targets Europe with electric cargo van

    China's Farizon, a new-energy truck maker owned by automaker Geely, aims step up expansion beyond its home base with a light cargo van planned for Europe as early as 2024, the truck producer's chief executive said. Farizon's Fan Xianjun told Reuters in an interview the first step in a global cargo van expansion plan will be to enter the European market with an all-electric version of a light cargo truck called the Super Van. The company aims to become one of Europe's top three electric cargo van suppliers with the Super Van, Fan said.

  • ‘Florida loves Trump’: hundreds await former president at pre-election rally in Miami

    Donald Trump is not on the ballot, but two days ahead of the general election, hundreds showed up for the former president’s “Save America” rally Sunday at the Miami-Dade County fairgrounds.

  • Exclusive - COP27: IMF chief says $75/ton carbon price needed by 2030

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The price of carbon needs to average at least $75 a ton globally by the end of the decade for global climate goals to succeed, the head of the International Monetary Fund told Reuters. Speaking on the sidelines of the COP27 climate talks in the Egyptian coastal resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the pace of change in the real economy was still "way too slow". "Unless we price carbon predictably on a trajectory that gets us at least to [a] $75 average price per ton of carbon in 2030, we simply don't create the incentive for businesses and consumers to shift," she said.

  • Self-Driving Car Company Ouster Buys Competitor Velodyne for a Song

    Lidar makers Ouster (ticker: OUST) and Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) are merging. The deal will bring two competitors —that are actually suing one another — together in an effort to reduce cost and time to market for their new lidar technology. The litigation, which is essentially challenging each others’ intellectual property, will go away when the deal closes, said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala.

  • WATCH What Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said about Ohio State postgame

    Watch and hear what Pat Fitzgerald said about Ohio State after the game.

  • The Powerball jackpot is now $1.9 billion, setting another record

    The Powerball jackpot has now reached a record $1.9 billion, breaking the previous mark of $1.6 billion after no winners claimed the top prize in Saturday’s drawing. “Like the rest of America, and the world, I think we’re all eager to find out when this historic jackpot will eventually be won,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

  • U.S. Powerball jackpot climbs to record-breaking $1.9 billion

    The estimated $1.6 billion that was up for grabs on Saturday had been the largest lotto prize ever offered, Powerball said. To win the big prize, a player must guess all six lucky numbers, including the final "Powerball." The winning numbers drawn on Nov. 5 were 28,45,53,56,69 and the Powerball 20.

  • Marlo Thomas and Alison Sweeney Talk About Playing Mother And Daughter In Hallmark’s "A Magical Christmas Village"

    Plus, Marlo Thomas shares what Memphis means to her.

  • Iran lawmakers demand severe punishment for 'rioters' as protests rage

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Hardline Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on Sunday to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest, as the Islamic Republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years. Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the strict dress code imposed on women. "We ask the judiciary to deal decisively with the perpetrators of these crimes and with all those who assisted in the crimes and provoked rioters," 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat, hardline-led parliament said in a statement, according to state media.

  • Kyiv region still struggles 6 months after Russian retreat

    Standing amid the wreckage of his home, Vadym Zherdetsky shows photos on his phone of how it once looked: handsome rooms, a hand-carved wooden bed and a chest of drawers he intended to leave to his grandchildren. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, two missiles struck the house in the tiny village of Moschun on the outskirts of the capital, ripping off the roof and nearly killing four family members. The town was recaptured from Russian forces in April, but Zherdetsky’s house, like many others in the Kyiv region, remains in ruins.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway spent a net $3.7 billion on stocks last quarter - and plowed another $1 billion into buybacks

    Buffett's company stocked up on equities, continued repurchasing shares, and added about $4 billion to its cash pile in the third quarter.

  • What kind of role will Chase Edmonds have with the Broncos?

    Broncos GM George Paton hinted that Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray are still the top two RBs in Denver.