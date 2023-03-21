LiDar, Laser Firms Join Forces To Tap $11B Opportunity. At Ports?

Akanksha Bakshi
  • Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) and LASE GmbH signed a multi-year supply agreement to help further automate and retrofit container terminals and crane systems at ports with 3D digital lidar sensors.

  • LASE GmbH is a provider of laser-based sensor applications for industrial equipment. The agreement includes a binding commitment for several hundred Ouster OS sensors through 2025.

  • LASE plans to offer new solutions utilizing Ouster’s 3D digital lidar sensors to increase and enhance the capabilities of its existing and new installations.

  • Now valued at about $2 billion, the smart port market is anticipated to grow to over $11 billion by 2030. The financial and social return on investment from deploying a 3D lidar-based system can be significant, given increased functionality and reduced accidents after incorporating these systems.

  • Price Action: OUST shares are trading higher by 3.16% at $0.8743 on the last check Tuesday.

