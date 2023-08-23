Lidl suspends Bedfordshire egg supplier amid neglect claims

Animal Justice Project spent five months undercover from late 2022 to early 2023

A supermarket have said they will stop taking eggs from a farm after allegations of animal neglect.

Animal Justice Project released footage online which appeared to show poor welfare standards at Sunny Farm in Bedfordshire, run by Bird Bros Ltd.

They said their five month investigation revealed crowded cages and physical abuse.

The supermarket Lidl said it would cease egg supplies until a full investigation is completed.

A spokesperson for Lidl said they take animal welfare "incredibly seriously" and will "undertake urgent audits to ensure the welfare standards expected are being met."

Bird Bros have supplied eggs in East Anglia for over 50 years

The company has ceased working with the farm until the investigation has been concluded to their satisfaction, it said.

Campaigners from Animal Justice Project allege the farm does not have "sufficient levels of inspection, nor appropriate veterinary care."

The five-month investigation, from late 2022 to early 2023, involved an undercover worker and concealed cameras placed at the farm.

The animal protection organisation said hens were "deprived of sunlight and confined to wire mesh floors" and showed signs of "profound distress."

The BBC has approached Bird Bros for comment.

