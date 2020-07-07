LIDP Consulting Services Partners With Invoice Cloud to Deliver Improved Policyholder Experience

WOODRIDGE, Ill., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LIDP Consulting Services, Inc., a leading provider of innovative policy and contract administration solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with Invoice Cloud to enhance the online policyholder experience for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP). Together, LIDP and Invoice Cloud bring the functionality insurance organizations are asking for: a simple, secure online billing and payment solution that improves the policyholder experience, accelerates payments and helps staff improve productivity.

Started in 2009, Invoice Cloud serves over 2,100 organizations across the U.S; the rapid growth has been fueled by a heavy focus on the intricacies of the user experience that lead to better results. Backed by Microsoft Azure's scalable, reliable, and secure data centers, Invoice Cloud has a track record of helping insurance carriers meet heightened customer expectations by delivering innovative self-service tools that bolster e-adoption, streamline internal processes and drive operational efficiencies.

"Partnering with Invoice Cloud just made sense," says LIDP Chief Technology Officer Matthew Segreti. "Our values as organizations aligned perfectly, along with our technology stack. As leaders in our respective fields, together we will be able to provide our clients an 'out-of-the-box' solution for policy administration and payment processing."

Key benefits now available to the LIDP Consulting Services community include:

Technology Leadership —Invoice Cloud extends LIDP's innovative insurance technology offerings with a solution that allows customers to pay when, how, and where they want. With a true Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, insurers automatically receive system enhancements without the added costs of implementing upgrades or maintaining infrastructure or PCI compliance.

—Invoice Cloud extends LIDP's innovative insurance technology offerings with a solution that allows customers to pay when, how, and where they want. With a true Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, insurers automatically receive system enhancements without the added costs of implementing upgrades or maintaining infrastructure or PCI compliance. Comprehensive Technology Stack —The seamless integration between LIDP and Invoice Cloud creates a comprehensive, yet efficient policy administration payment solution that reduces the need for customers to seek out multiple vendors.

—The seamless integration between LIDP and Invoice Cloud creates a comprehensive, yet efficient policy administration payment solution that reduces the need for customers to seek out multiple vendors. Optimized Customer Touchpoints—It is important for carriers to maximize the limited touchpoints of engagement with policyholders. Invoice Cloud enables high value touchpoints during the most frequent interactions—new business, installment, and renewal processes. Agents and CSRs can easily enroll insureds in AutoPay and paperless billing during the binding process. In addition, insureds can use self-service tools at any time to add or change payment options, reducing payments related calls and improving customer satisfaction.

"Invoice Cloud could not be more excited about our partnership with LIDP," says Angela Abbott, Director of Partnerships, Financial Services. "From day one, LIDP has embraced what it means to have a true partnership, understanding how improving the user experience drives positive results and aligning with Invoice Cloud in creating a 'one plus one equals three' solution together for their customers."

LIDP has led the life & annuity insurance industry in providing innovative solutions for policy and contract administration for 40 years. LIDP's award-winning solution, TITANIUM, provides STP for nearly every life & annuity product on the market today and is backed by the most modern and flexible technology available. JEE portability and scalability with complete API enablement to significantly reduce costs and speed to market. TITANIUM can simplify the implementation of change and improve services to clients and producers. Designed for insurance carriers of all sizes; with the flexibility to be in the cloud or in house gives carriers the peace of mind to secure and protect a customer's data. To learn more, visit www.lidp.com.

Invoice Cloud provides trusted, secure e-payments and the highest adopting Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) solutions. Founded in 2009, Invoice Cloud is a high growth company with over 2,100 clients across the United States and over 50 million payments processed annually. Invoice Cloud's platform is designed to consistently engage customers to yield more online payments and paperless enrollments, driving positive business outcomes for billing clients. To learn more, visit www.invoicecloud.com.

