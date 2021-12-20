‘That Lie As Big As the One You Told on Fetty Wap’: Alexis Skyy Fans Don’t Buy Her Explanation of How Her Butt ‘Got Bigger’

Alexis Skyy is over the cosmetic enhancement rumors about her body.

The Instagram model took to IG to put an end to all the gossip her fans and haters have created about her body. Since she actually has had work done and took some years to come clean about it, many people have come up with their own tales about Skyy’s nip-and-tuck process.

Photo: @alexisskyy_/Instagram

Most times, Skyy ignores the chatter, but on Friday, Dec. 17, the 27-year-old decided she couldn’t ignore the lies any longer. She wrote on her IG story, “I never did anything more to my ass y’all like I gain like 10 pounds and my ass got bigger … I never got a bbl a day in my life just my boob other then that yes I did ass shots like 10 years ago so please with the no more surgeries.”

Many commenters responded by claiming Skyy’s statement was a fabrication. “She got the hood BBL,” said one. Another wrote, “You ain’t gotta lie to us,” and someone else said, “That lie as big as the one you told on Fetty Wap about him being the dad on national TV.” This particular person was referring to a time when Skyy was claiming her then-boyfriend was the father of her soon-to-be 4-year-old daughter, Alaiya.

Alexis Skyy addresses haters about her surgery. (Photo: @alexisskyy_)

That rumor was debunked this year when it was discovered that automobile salesman Brandon Medford was the real father of her child.

Other commenters focused on trying to decipher what Skyy was truly trying to say in her message. One said, “I don’t understand what she trynna say….. but no more surgery sis! Period.”

It’s not likely that the “Love and Hip Hop” star is done getting surgeries. In fact, two months ago she tweeted that she was interested in getting liposuction. She wrote, “I can’t wait to get this lipo I gained so much weight because the doctor said I had to.”

I can’t wait to get this lipo I gained so much weight because the doctor said I had to — Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyyyyyy) October 22, 2021

