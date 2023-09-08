There’s a lie at the heart of Labour’s tax plans

A wealth tax in Scotland would be disastrous. Nevertheless, it’s the latest idea to be brought to the table by first minister Humza Yousaf. The SNP leader has refused to rule out the idea as part of his strategy to fund a £1bn gap in his spending plans for next year.

Spending within the country’s limits has never really appealed to the SNP: it had an estimated deficit of 9pc of GDP in 2022-23 (the UK’s overall deficit is 5pc).

In order to fund his grandiose ambitions for yet more state programmes, Yousaf will have to orchestrate a tax raid instead. It won’t work, of course: wherever wealth taxes have been tried across Europe, they have largely been later abandoned.

Is there any merit to Yousaf’s latest proposal? In terms of tax policy, no. But in terms of honesty, perhaps.

The SNP wants to spend more money on social programmes, and the party isn’t pretending that can happen without increasing the tax burden. Borrowing more money for day-to-day spending is out of the question. Any reforms that would save money could take time to implement (not that the SNP has shown much interest in efficiency gains).

The party is left with tax hikes as their revenue raiser, so it’s tax hikes that residents in Scotland may get.

Humza Yousaf has raised the prospect of imposing a wealth tax to help fill a £1 billion black hole in his spending plans for 2024 - Robert Perry/PA

It’s a bitter pill to swallow, but at least the country knows which avenues the SNP may career down. It is difficult, right now, to say the same of the Labour Party.

What do we know of Labour’s tax policy? In theory, quite a lot.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves has made some clear and definitive promises: no hikes to income tax and no plans to bring capital gains tax in line with it. Unlike the SNP, there will be no talk of a wealth tax in a Labour-run Treasury.

All seemingly good news. Even the Labour party is looking at the tax burden, set to reach a post-war high by the end of this Parliament, and perhaps coming to the conclusion that people are being asked to hand over too much.

But the numbers don’t add up. Labour may have rolled back some of its spending plans in the wake of soaring interest rates, but outstanding pledges, of which there are many, still suggest they’ll need to find a lot more money down the back of the sofa.

Reeves had a difficult moment in June when she announced that Labour would be watering down its £28bn-a-year spending package for “green investment”, shortly after expressing admiration for Joe Biden’s lavish Inflation Reduction Act. It simply wouldn’t work within a framework of smart fiscal rules, Reeves rightly said.

But the plans are not shelved – far from it. Rather, Labour will start to “ramp up” the spending half way through their first term, were the party to win the election. This suggests billions will need to be found in order to make good on the promise.

Where will that money come from? Labour can’t possibly reference abolishing non-domiciled status, yet again, as the source of such revenue. In Labour’s best case scenario, this change in tax policy would raise an additional £3.2bn, though the number is highly contested. (When Sajid Javid was briefly chancellor, he had the Treasury run the numbers on the policy and found that changes in behaviour risked the government losing tax revenue if the loophole were closed).

Let’s say, however unlikely it may be, that Labour can actually secure that £3.2bn. This money has already been promised to boost the NHS workforce. We learned last week this is going to require something closer to £50bn in 15 year’s time.

Labour has made positive – though vague – noises about NHS reform, saying that more investment must come with better outcomes for patients. This gives the impression of additional money, on top of the workforce strategy, which would also need to be found.

Could that be paid for with their plan to abolish VAT exemption on private school fees? Again, Labour runs into the same problem. The £1.7bn Labour claims this would raise is going to be whittled down fast: a recent report from education think tank EDSK predicts that hard-pressed parents will start pulling their kids out of fee-paying schools and start placing them in state schools, hiking the education bill for the Treasury.

Where, then, will Starmer find the cash? Will he target VAT more broadly? Will he go for yet another hike in corporation tax? Labour has been clear about what tax hikes they’ve ruled out, but we should be in no doubt that there are many still on the table.

This is made more mysterious by the Labour’s decision to almost mirror the Tory party’s tax agenda in recent years. Keir Starmer was fully on board with lockdown spending, until some evidence of wasteful spending emerged and could be used as an attack line. His party signed up to Liz Truss’s biggest mini-Budget commitments – rowing back only once it all blew up.

This has enabled Labour to avoid accusations of being fiscally reckless (at least no more-so than the Tories) and also avoid scrutiny. The party is 20 points ahead, yet we know very little about its economic vision – and virtually nothing about its tax policy.

Of course Labour could opt for some other routes instead of tax hikes. It could divert cash away from day-to-day departmental spending and towards its own pet projects. The party could try to grow the economy. The first option is near impossible to imagine: Labour is not going to take money from the biggest budgets, like the NHS, and funnel it somewhere else.

The second option seems widely agreed by all parties as necessary. But as the Truss experiment showed, the promise of growth in the future does not convince markets to lend at friendly prices in the present.

All this risks Labour passing the costs onto individuals and businesses. Starmer used his reshuffle this week to prove his Blairite credentials, but this won’t mean very much if he simply reheats Labour’s tendency to pile on financial and regulatory burdens.

Unable to splash the cash, Labour could easily pivot to other kinds of tinkering, asking business to pick up a bigger bill, reaching for more red tape, or making unfunded promises well into the future (much like the Tories did with net zero) which some future administration will be left to sort out.

Labour could squash these fears by clarifying exactly how they plan to usher in their spending plans. But that also might require them to admit that they want to spend more than they currently plan to raise – leading to questions the party is simply not ready to answer.

