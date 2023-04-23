Liebetrau surrenders to U.S. Marshals

Apr. 23—Four days after his bail was revoked and a warrant issued for his arrest, former Wilkes University student Max Liebetrau has turned himself in to authorities, according to the Luzerne County District Attorney's office, as well as a statement issued from a representative of Liebetrau's family.

Liebetrau, initially arrested earlier this month and charged with burglary and terroristic threats stemming from two separate incidents, surrendered himself to the U.S. Marshals early Sunday morning, according to district attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Sanguedolce said that Liebetrau was taken into custody in the Poconos by the Marshals service, led by Deputy U.S. Marshal Bobby Lenahan, at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday.

A statement issued by a representative of Liebetrau's family confirmed Liebetrau's surrender. The full statement reads as follows:

"Max Liebetrau gave himself up to U.S. marshals, who were working with his parents to locate his whereabouts. He returned because he missed his family. His parents contacted the U.S. Marshal and he surrendered peacefully and without incident."

Liebetrau's arrest on April 1 was in relation to two separate incidents, one involving alleged threats made by Liebetrau against a Wilkes student on campus on March 30.

According to court records, Liebetrau asked a female student during theater practice and asked her to relay a message to a male student. Part of Liebetrau's message to the male student was that the student "needs to stay away from what is mine of I'll (expletive) kill him," according to court records.

Liebetrau was initially denied bail on the charges, but after a preliminary hearing on April 12, he was released on $100,000 unsecured bail. As part of his bail, Liebetrau was supposed to admit himself to an inpatient treatment facility and was forbidden from contacting any witnesses or alleged victims.

Liebetrau's bail was formally revoked last Wednesday by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. after Liebetrau was found to be in violation of his bail conditions.

Court records indicate that Liebetrau is currently being held at the Monroe County Prison, as of Sunday. Sanguedolce said that Liebetrau is being housed in Monroe County pending transport back to Luzerne County.

Wilkes response

On April 17, a message from Wilkes president Dr. Greg Cant cautioned students and faculty that Liebetrau was no longer in police custody, and at that time, his whereabouts were unknown.

A new letter issued from Dr. Cant on Sunday afternoon informed students and faculty of Liebetrau's capture.

"I am writing to inform you that early this morning, former Wilkes student Max Liebetrau, surrendered to US Marshals in Monroe County," Cant said. "This concludes several weeks of angst for many in our campus community."

Cant commended the university's police force and Chief Mike Krzywicki for their work over the last few days, as security measures were increased around campus after it was made known that Liebetrau was no longer in police custody.

"Even when not seen, they are present, walking the halls of our buildings and observing campus from various vantage points," Cant said of the Wilkes police force. "They care deeply about our students and that has been no more evident than during this trying time."

The university president also praised the Wilkes student body for their "resilience, empathy and strength."

Wilkes University buildings will remain on swipe access through May 31, according to Cant's letter, and Cant urged any students struggling with their mental health to contact the Wilkes University counseling services.