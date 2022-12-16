Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft (VTX:LLBN) stock most popular amongst state or government who own 57%, while individual investors hold 32%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft (VTX:LLBN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 57% stake, state or government possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 32% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Liechtensteinische Landesbank.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Liechtensteinische Landesbank?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Liechtensteinische Landesbank, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Liechtensteinische Landesbank. Liechtenstein is currently the largest shareholder, with 57% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung is the second largest shareholder owning 5.9% of common stock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds about 1.3% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Liechtensteinische Landesbank

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CHF5.6m worth of shares. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 32% stake in Liechtensteinische Landesbank. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 5.9%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Liechtensteinische Landesbank better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Liechtensteinische Landesbank you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

