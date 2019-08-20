Is Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft's (VTX:LLBN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft's (VTX:LLBN) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Liechtensteinische Landesbank's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 23.23. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 4.3%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Liechtensteinische Landesbank:

P/E of 23.23 = CHF60.9 ÷ CHF2.62 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Liechtensteinische Landesbank Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Liechtensteinische Landesbank has a higher P/E than the average (15.8) P/E for companies in the banks industry.

SWX:LLBN Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 20th 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Liechtensteinische Landesbank shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank saw earnings per share decrease by 28% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 8.5%. And EPS is down 3.0% a year, over the last 3 years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Liechtensteinische Landesbank's Balance Sheet

Liechtensteinische Landesbank's net debt is 2.5% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Liechtensteinische Landesbank's P/E Ratio

Liechtensteinische Landesbank has a P/E of 23.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.7. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market.